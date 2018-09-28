FOX NEWS FIRST: Key vote on Kavanaugh confirmation Friday morning; Multiple victims in Supreme smear campaign

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018

After Thursday's emotional testimony from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, the Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on Friday morning on whether to recommend Kavanaugh's confirmation to the full Senate

Democrats’ tactics have turned the Supreme Court confirmation process into a 'national disgrace,' FOX News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett says after Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing

Iran operates a secret atomic warehouse, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alleged in a speech to the U.N. General Assembly

Telsa CEO Elon Musk’s tweet about possibly taking his company private draws a securities-fraud lawsuit from federal regulators

THE LEAD STORY - KAVANAUGH-FORD HEARING FALLOUT: HE SAID, SHE SAID: Following an explosive and, at times, highly emotional day of testimony by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, before the Senate Judiciary Committee, all eyes are on several key swing-vote senators who could decide Friday's scheduled vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation ... After the hearing, moderate Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowksi, R-Alaska, as well as Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., huddled to discuss the nomination, FOX News confirmed. They talked for approximately 30 minutes before a GOP conference meeting ahead of Friday's planned Judiciary Committee vote.

Friday's vote is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, in a major boost to Kavanaugh's bid, Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., who has frequently sparred with President Trump, said Thursday night that he would support Kavanaugh.

DISGRACEFUL 'SEARCH AND DESTROY' MISSION: At Thursday's hearing, the nation saw a visibly angry Kavanaugh deny sexually assaulting Ford, telling senators that his name had been "totally and permanently destroyed" by "false" allegations. He unloaded on lawmakers at the hearing, abandoning much of his prepared remarks to blast the process as a "disgrace" and a "circus," and later sparring with Democratic senators. Earlier in the same hearing room, Ford appeared in public for the first time to testify on her allegations and told lawmakers in no uncertain terms that the Supreme Court nominee "sexually assaulted me." She insisted she was not mistaking him for another person.

The drastically conflicting statements, echoing the 1991 Clarence Thomas-Anita Hill hearings, left senators to make a judgment call on whose story is accurate.

GREGG JARRETT OP-ED: DEMS HAVE VICTIMIZED KAVANAUGH, FORD, THE AMERICAN PEOPLE - If Judge Brett Kavanaugh was not telling the truth Thursday at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to the Supreme Court, he is one of America’s greatest actors ... The emotion Kavanaugh evinced during the hearing cannot be feigned. When it finally spilled out, it was real and raw. His justifiable anger at being falsely accused of sexually assaulting Professor Christine Blasey Ford when both were teenagers some 36 years ago was palpable.

Ford also told a credible story. During her testimony, she seemed authentic and sincere. However, when two people tell different and conflicting stories, the benefit of the doubt must always go to the accused. This is consistent with an important principle by which our democracy abides both inside and outside the courtroom: the presumption of innocence.

Kavanaugh laid bare the partisan motivations of Democrats for ruining his reputation and destroying his family. He condemned their actions for transforming the Senate confirmation process into “a national disgrace” and “replacing ‘advise and consent’ with ‘search and destroy.’”

IRAN'S 'SECRET ATOMIC WAREHOUSE' REVEALED: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressing the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday, accused Iran of masking a nuclear warehouse inside a rug-cleaning plant ... Netanyahu appeared to disclose information about the “atomic warehouse” that was otherwise classified. “What I'm about to say has not been shared publicly before,” he said before pulling up what looked to be satellite images of the supposed location, titled “Iran’s Secret Atomic Sites.” In a tweet, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif derided Netanyahu's presentation as an "arts and craft show."

SEC CALLS OUT ELON MUSK: The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk claiming securities fraud, court records show ... The lawsuit is based on alleged “false and misleading” statements made by Musk about taking the publicly traded company private. It also claims he “knew or was reckless in not knowing” that his statements were false and/or misleading. FOX Business reported last month that the SEC ramped up its investigation into the automaker after Musk tweeted that he was considering taking the company private at $420 per share and that funding had been “secured.”

That news sent shares soaring. Musk later revealed in a blog post that there was no concrete funding deal in place and in fact he was still openly talking to investors, which sparked speculation that he was trying to bump the stock price. The billionaire businessman ultimately decided to keep his company private.

A base on Mars? It could happen by 2028, Elon Musk says

IN HER OWN WORDS: "I am here today not because I want to be. I am terrified." – Christine Blasey Ford, testifying at Thursday's Senate Judiciary hearing on her sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. WATCH

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "This confirmation process has become a national disgrace. The Constitution gives the Senate an important role in the confirmation process. But you have replaced ‘advise and consent’ with ‘search and destroy.’" – Brett Kavanaugh, slamming Democrats' alleged smear campaign against him, at the Senate Judiciary hearing. WATCH

Hillary Clinton makes cameo for 'Murphy Brown' reboot.

World's first flying car about to go on sale.

Paul McCartney claims John Lennon liked only one of his Beatles songs.

Rosenstein launched 'hostile' attack in May against Republicans over Russia records: congressional email.

Goodlatte subpoenas McCabe memos, materials in response to Rosenstein 'wire' report.

California governor vetoes bills to let noncitizens serve on boards, block immigration arrests in courthouses.

Body believed to be missing North Carolina boy with autism found, FBI says.

Seattle City Council faces deadline to turn over 'head tax' repeal documents.

Lawyer sues ex-fiancée for return of $100G engagement ring, calls it 'conditional gift.'

Housing market inventory on the rebound, good news for buyers?

Has the housing market passed its peak?

Wages may be stronger than workers think.

Boeing wins $9.2 billion Air Force contract to build training jets.

What Amazon, Google, Facebook can learn from GE's demise.

WhatsApp co-founder calls himself 'sellout' for $22B Facebook deal.

Former McDonald's CEO plans to 'live forever' by eating fast food every day.

Alan Dershowitz: Postpone Kavanaugh confirmation until FBI can investigate accusations against him.

Andrew C. McCarthy: In Kavanaugh hearing, Dems gain the advantage as Republicans walk on eggshells.

Wall Street Journal's Gerald Seib: Kavanaugh fight takes every raw divide in America -- and rolls them all into one.

Asia Argento responds to Rose McGowan's apology over sexual abuse allegations.

PHOTO: Kanye West wears MAGA hat with a Colin Kaepernick sweatshirt.

Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers in first photo from upcoming film.

Puppies linked to 'multidrug-resistant' infection, CDC says.

NASA is heightening the search for alien life using 'technosignatures.'

Rattlesnake emerged from water in Florida, beachgoers say.

#OnThisDay

2017: House Majority Whip Steve Scalise returns to the House chamber for the first time since he was wounded three months earlier by a gunman who opened fire at a Republican baseball practice.

1993: First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton visits Capitol Hill to begin selling the administration's health care plan to Congress.

1920: Eight members of the Chicago White Sox are indicted for allegedly throwing the 1919 World Series against the Cincinnati Reds. (All would be acquitted at trial, but were banned from the game for life.)

