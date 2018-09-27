After tumultuous Kavanaugh hearing, swing-vote senators weigh judge's fate

Following an explosive and, at times, highly emotional day of testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, all eyes turned to several key swing-vote senators who remained outwardly undecided on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's fate late Thursday.

After the hearing, moderate Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowksi, R-Alaska, as well as Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. and Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., huddled to discuss the nomination, Fox News confirmed.



They talked for approximately 30 minutes before a GOP Conference meeting Thursday evening ahead of Friday's planned Judiciary Committee vote on whether to recommend Kavanaugh's confirmation to the full Senate.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, a member of the Judiciary Committee, told Fox News after the conference meeting that followed the hearing, "I think we’re going to go ahead. I worry about every one of these votes."

And Flake told Fox News: "It’s a tough one. She offered good testimony, and so did he."

"If you’re making an allegation, you want there to be some corroboration," he added. "Where is the burden? It’s like impeachment. You don’t know."

Republicans, including President Trump, have repeatedly pointed out that none of the sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh made in the last several days has any first-hand corroboration.

Asked whether more time or investigating would help, Flake seemed to reject the idea.

"Where does this start, and where does it end?" he asked. "more time, more ludicrous allegations. What does that do to the accused?

"This confirmation process has become a national disgrace." - Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

There were indications late Thursday that several other senators remained undecided. It is not necessary for Kavanaugh to secure the majority approval of the Judiciary Committee in order to advance to the full Senate and be confirmed; in 1991, Clarence Thomas was not recommended by the committee before ultimately becoming a justice.



"There have been no decisions," Manchin reportedly said outside the hearing room. "There are some concerns that people have, and we’re going to try to close the loop."

Republicans hold a narrow 51-49 majority in the Senate, and can only afford one defection in their bid to confirm Kavanaugh, assuming they secure no Democratic votes.

After hours of testimony from Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, the California professor accusing Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her more than three decades ago, Manchin said "both witnesess were credible," according to CNN.



Fox News has learned that Republicans' tentative plan is to hold a final confirmation vote on Kavanaugh before the full Senate sometime next week.

On Thursday morning, Collins voiced reservations about moving forward on Kavanaugh's confirmation without issuing a subpoena to his friend Mark Judge, who Ford claimed was in the room when he allegedly assaulted her in the 1980s.

Murkowksi was photographed huddling with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., on Capitol Hill earlier in the day, sparking a flurry of speculation on social media.

Collins and Murkowski are not on the Judiciary Committee, so they will not participate in the planned vote Friday morning.

Flake, who is a member of the Judiciary Committee, didn't ask Kavanaugh any questions during the hearing. Instead, he opted to give a general statement without committing firmly one way or the other on his nomination. Flake previously had insisted that Ford be allowed to testify before an up-or-down vote on Kavanaugh.



In an apparent effort to appeal to senators on the fence, as well as to clear his name and unload on what he described as a deeply unfair and partisan process, Kavanaugh abandoned much of his prepared remarks to blast the proceedings as a "disgrace" and a "circus," and later sparred with Democratic senators. The hearing ended Thursday evening after eight hours worth of testimony from Ford and Kavanaugh.

"This confirmation process has become a national disgrace," he told the committee. "The Constitution gives the Senate an important role in the confirmation process. But you have replaced advise and consent with search and destroy."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., also let loose on his Democratic colleagues during the proceedings, which he called a "sham" hearing to probe sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh, in a display that earned him praise from the White House and scorn from the left.

Graham alleged the Democrats' handling was all about politics.

"This is the most unethical sham since I've been in politics," a visibily angry Graham said from the dais while pointing at Democratic senators. "And if you really wanted to know the truth, you sure as hell wouldn't have done what you've done to this guy."

Ford first brought her allegations to the attention of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., in July, but Feinstein didn't disclose the allegations to her Senate colleagues or federal authorities until days before a crucial Judiciary Committee vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation earlier this month. Republicans have accused Feinstein's office of compromising Ford's anonymity by sitting on the allegations until she could deploy them for maximum political gain.

In a dramatic moment Thursday, Feinstein claimed under questioning from Sen. John Cornyn, R-Tex., that the full text of Ford's letter had never leaked, even though The Washington Post reported earlier this month that it had obtained the full text of the letter.

None of the witnesses Ford has identified as being present at the party where she was allegedly assaulted -- including her best friend at the time -- have said they remember anything about the episode.

In her testimony earlier in the day, Ford -- who had told Feinstein in her July letter that the party included "included me and 4 others" -- changed the tally again, and told senators that there were at least four boys there, in addition to her female friend. (Ford had previously told her therapist in 2012 there were four boys in the room during her alleged assault, and later changed the number to two).



Fox News' Chad Pergram, Alex Pappas and Andrew O'Reilly contributed to this report.