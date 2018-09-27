Trump praises Kavanaugh after hearing, adds, 'Democrats’ search and destroy strategy is disgraceful'

President Trump praised Brett Kavanaugh Thursday night after the judge's Senate hearing, blasting Democrats by saying their "search and destroy strategy is disgraceful."

"Judge Kavanaugh showed America exactly why I nominated him," the president tweeted minutes after the hearing concluded. "His testimony was powerful, honest, and riveting. Democrats’ search and destroy strategy is disgraceful and this process has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct, and resist. The Senate must vote!"

The response from the president followed daylong testimony Thursday from Kavanaugh, Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, and Christine Blasey Ford, a woman who has accused the judge of sexual assaulting her in the early 1980s.

Ford has accused Kavanaugh of pinning her to a bed during a house party in Maryland, attempting to remove her clothes and putting his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream. At the time of the alleged encounter, Ford was 15 and Kavanaugh was 17, she said, adding that Kavanaugh was drunk.

“I thought he might inadvertently kill me,” Ford said. “He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing.”

Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the claims, calling them "totally false and outrageous."

"We’re talking about an allegation of sexual assault. I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone. I did not have sexual intercourse or anything close to sexual intercourse in high school or for many years there after," Kavanaugh said in an interview with Fox News on Monday.

Trump wasn't the only Republican who came out in defense of Kavanaugh on Thursday. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. slammed Democrats and their Kavanaugh probe earlier in the day.

"This is the most unethical sham since I've been in politics,” a visibily angry Graham said from the dais while pointing at Democratic senators. “And if you really wanted to know the truth, you sure as hell wouldn't have done what you've done to this guy.”

“If you’re looking for a fair process, you came to the wrong town at the wrong time,” Graham said to Kavanaugh. “This is hell.”

A vote on Kavanaugh's nomination is scheduled for Friday.