FOX NEWS FIRST: IG report could be day of reckoning; 'War games' to be canceled after Trump-Kim summit

Developing now, Thursday, June 14, 2018, Flag Day - and President Trump's birthday

New details on the Hillary Clinton email investigation are expected Thursday when the Justice Department’s inspector general releases his report

Following the Trump-Kim summit, the Pentagon is expected to cancel the next scheduled joint military exercise with South Korea, a senior administration official says

Republican lawmakers accuse Justice Department officials of trying 'to hide information' on the FBI's alleged 'spygate' scandal as the war of words escalates between the GOP and DOJ

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders pushes back on a report that she plans to leave the Trump administration

The 2018 FIFA World Cup begins Thursday as host Russia squares off against Saudi Arabia, one day after a U.S.-led coalition won the right to host the 2026 tournament in North America

THE LEAD STORY - THE INSPECTOR GENERAL'S REPORT, AT LAST: A slew of FBI and DOJ officials could face a reckoning when Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Thursday releases a long-awaited report detailing his review of the Hillary Clinton investigation during the 2016 presidential race ... For more than a year, Horowitz has been reviewing the FBI and DOJ’s actions related to its investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state. The report is not expected to address the DOJ and FBI’s actions taken in the Trump-Russia investigation, or re-litigate the Clinton case. But it will mark the most definitive accounting of the email probe to date, looking at -- among other things -- whether “certain underlying investigative decisions were based on improper considerations.” Among the top Justice Department and FBI officials expected to face scrutiny in Horowitz’s report: fired FBI Director James Comey, then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch, fired Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and FBI official Peter Strzok.

NO MORE 'WAR GAMES'? - The Pentagon is expected to cancel the next major joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea scheduled for August, a senior administration official told Fox News late Wednesday, the same week President Trump said he would move to stop U.S. war games at the Korean Peninsula ... The official said the Pentagon likely would make the formal cancelation announcement in a press release Thursday. Trump discussed U.S. actions in the region in a news conference Tuesday following his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. An agreement signed by Trump and Kim at the summit does not have any mention of suspending war games. Pentagon officials were surprised when the president referred to the war games as "provocative," as the U.S. military had always characterized them as "defensive" in nature. The upcoming joint U.S.-South Korean military exercise is called Ulchi Freedom Guardian.

A GAME OF SEEK-AND-HIDE: Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee said Wednesday that an upcoming Justice Department briefing on documents concerning the FBI's alleged use of an informant linked to President Trump's 2016 campaign does not satisfy an April 30 subpoena ... In a letter sent to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and signed by all 13 GOP members, the committee wrote that the DOJ limiting the briefing to the so-called "Gang of Eight" was "unacceptable and an affront to the oversight powers of the House of Representatives." Speaking to Fox News' "Hannity" Wednesday night, committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said "people in America should be alarmed" at the Justice Department's actions "to hide information."

The "Gang of Eight" refers to Republican and Democratic leaders in both houses of Congress as well as top lawmakers from the House and Senate intelligence panels. Last week, Nunes set a June 12 deadline for the Justice Department to hand over documents related to the alleged informant to all committee members "and designated staff." A DOJ official said last week that Thursday's scheduled briefing would include new materials and "documents that were available for review but not inspected by the members at the previous briefing [in May]."

'I LOVE MY JOB': White House press secretary Sarah Sanders hit back against a report that she was considering leaving her role, saying she “loves” her job and is “honored” to work with President Trump ... Sanders was replying to an earlier CBS News report that both she and deputy press secretary Raj Shah have considered leaving their positions in the administration. “Does @CBSNews know something I don’t about my plans and my future,” Sanders asked in a tweet. “I was at my daughter’s year-end Kindergarten event and they ran a story about my ‘plans to leave the WH’ without even talking to me.” Both Sanders and Shah are weighing future options, Fox News has learned, which may or may not include their departures from the White House.

Larry Kudlow released from hospital after heart attack

WORLD CUP FEVER: The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Russia on Thursday with the host team taking on Saudi Arabia ... The tournament starts one day after the U.S., Canada and Mexico jointly won the right to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

RUN, ALEC, RUN: "Could you ask for a better battle?" – Greg Gutfeld, on "The Five," sounding off on actor Alec Baldwin's claims he has a "1,000 percent" chance of beating President Trump in a head-to-head election. WATCH

HOUSE REPUBLICANS VS. DOJ: "How do you get to misleading Congress? By taking this information that we've been legally asking for – a legal subpoena that we're trying to enforce and you now move it upstairs and you go, 'Oh, no, no, this is now going to be super top-secret information that we’re only going to give to the Gang of Eight.' That's what's happening here." – House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, on "Hannity," accusing the Justice Department of trying to stonewall Congress in the Russia investigation. WATCH

Democratic House hopeful puts out ad saying he 'won't vote for Nancy Pelosi' amid GOP attacks.

Ousted Trump-bashing Rep. Mark Sanford acknowledges his political career is likely over.

Reporter's Notebook: What Sanford's loss tells us about Trump's political muscle in the midterm elections,

Trump slams 'phony' Claire McCaskill in dust-up over private plane, endorses her GOP rival.

Who are the highest-paid World Cup players?

World Cup 2018 prize money: Here's what each team will earn.

World Cup host Russia spent billions, but will its economy benefit?

Nike won’t supply Iran with soccer boots amid sanctions.

Berkeley declares 'climate emergency' worse than World War II, demands 'humane' population control

Target removing 'Baby Daddy' Father's Day cards.

Russian developer defends controversial 'Active Shooter' video game.

'Dead' husband turns up alive nearly a year after wife given wrong body.

Dick's shareholder grills CEO over gun rules.

Las Vegas boy, 17, dies during game of 'Russian roulette' in abandoned home.

Texas man learns who may have murdered his daughter in 1984.

'What are you going to do, shoot me?' were victim's final words, witness testifies.

Fed raises interest rates again.

Apple bolsters iPhone security; says change aimed at blocking hackers.

Microsoft to compete with Amazon with checkout-free retail.

Whole Foods CEO describes 'clashes with Amazon' in leaked audio recording.

Kroger to lay off 1,500 employees, close 14 stores: reports.

Comcast makes $65B bid for 21st Century Fox assets, nudging out Disney.

Steve Forbes: Internet sales tax would be fatal for small businesses.

Tammy Bruce: California's new water rationing law is a tax in disguise, complete with fines.

Frederick M. Lawrence: What critics of a liberal arts and sciences education are missing.

Kim Kardashian West travels to Memphis to meet Alice Marie Johnson in person.

Sylvester Stallone sexual assault case is being reviewed by LA district attorney.

Kathy Griffin calls out Kevin Hart for not attacking Trump.

Kevin Spacey film set for July release after sexual misconduct claims.

America's favorite vegetable is ...

Einstein's diaries contain shocking details of his racism.

Moon dust from Neil Armstrong belongs to her, not NASA, Tennessee woman says in lawsuit.

#OnThisDay

2017: A rifle-wielding gunman opens fire on Republican lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., wounding House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and several others; the assailant dies in a battle with police.

1993: President Bill Clinton nominates Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

1946: Donald John Trump is born in Queens, N.Y.

1777: The Second Continental Congress approves the design of the original American flag.

