Sylvester Stallone sexual assault case is being reviewed by LA district attorney

A sexual assault case against Sylvester Stallone is being reviewed by the Los Angeles District Attorney's office.

DA office spokesman Greg Riesling confirmed to Fox News that the case was being reviewed and that the Santa Monica Police Department filed the case on Wednesday, but did not give any further details on the alleged crime.

Reps for Stallone did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.



Last December, a police report accusing the actor of sexual assault in the 1990s was filed to the Santa Monica Police Department.

At the time, Stallone's lawyer said the actor "categorically

disputes the claim," which occurred outside the statute of limitations in California.

One month before, Stallone denied another report that claimed he had inappropriate sexual contact with a woman in 1986 in a Las Vegas hotel room when she was 16.

“This is a ridiculous, categorically false story. No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone. At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by authorities or anyone else regarding this matter,” a representative for Stallone told Fox News in November 2017.