Larry Kudlow released from hospital after heart attack

Larry Kudlow, the National Economic Council director, was released from the hospital Wednesday after suffering a heart attack earler this week, the White House announced.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said that Kudlow was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and that his recovery was going well.

“Doctors say Larry's recovery is going very well. The President and the Administration are happy Larry is back home and look forward to seeing him back to work soon,” Sanders said in a statement.

Kudlow replaced Gary Cohn, who resigned in March. He had long been known as a respected business and economics commentator, getting his own CNBC show in 2011. He has hosted a variety of shows on the network, including “The Kudlow Report” and “Kudlow & Cramer.”

A former chief economist for a Wall Street firm, he also served as associate director for economics and planning in the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) during the Reagan administration.

Before his heart attack, he blasted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for criticizing Trump after the G-7 summit in Canada. Kudlow said Trudeau had engaged in a “sophomoric, political stunt for domestic consumption."

Fox News' Matt Leach and Matt Richardson contributed to this report.