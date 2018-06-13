Sarah Sanders swipes back at report she's planning to leave White House

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders hit back Wednesday night against a report that she was considering leaving her role, saying she “loves” her job and is “honored” to work with President Trump.

Sanders was replying to an earlier CBS News report that both she and deputy press secretary Raj Shah have considered leaving their positions in the administration.

“Does @CBSNews know something I don’t about my plans and my future,” Sanders asked in her tweet. “I was at my daughter’s year-end Kindergarten event and they ran a story about my ‘plans to leave the WH’ without even talking to me.”

Both Sanders and Shah are weighing future options, Fox News has learned, which may or may not include their departures from the White House.

Sanders has talked about departing sometime after November’s mid-term elections and although Shah’s timetable is unclear, it could possibly come sooner – although both could remain in their roles, too.

Sanders recently returned from a lengthy trip abroad with Trump which culminated in the president’s historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore Tuesday morning.

The daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sanders managed her father’s presidential campaign in 2016 before joining Trump’s. She was later promoted to White House press secretary following the July 2017 resignation of Sean Spicer.

Shah, who was promoted to the deputy press secretary position last September after joining the White House in January 2017, did not immediately respond to the conjecture about his future.

