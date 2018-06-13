America's favorite vegetable is broccoli, survey says

The votes are in and it turns out – Americans love broccoli.

Vegetable brand Green Giant conducted an open-ended survey from April 20 to May 4 of this year that polled nearly 4,000 Americans across the nation to find out the most popular vegetable in each state.

The survey discovered broccoli is the most popular vegetable in 47 percent of the United States, with corn coming in second place as the favorite of nine states. Peas were the chosen veggie of only Idaho, and onions, peppers, celery and spinach did not even make it to the list.

The data, pulled from 3,902 residents ages 18 and older, comes just in time for National Eat Your Vegetables Day on June 17.

Only 1 in 10 Americans get their daily recommended 2 to 3 cups of vegetables, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC warns the lack of fruits and vegetables can put people at risk for chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease.