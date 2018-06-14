Kathy Griffin calls out Kevin Hart for not attacking Trump

Anti-Trump comedian Kathy Griffin branded fellow comic Kevin Hart a “p----” for not attacking President Donald Trump during his shows despite being “a black man.”

Griffin, who’s still trying to recover following the controversy over a picture of her holding supposedly Trump’s decapitated head, openly attacked Hart for not going after the president and mentioned his race as a reason why he should.

"I do feel like this is such an anxiety-ridden time for everyone that there is a thirst for all kinds of comedy," Griffin told USA Today. "And look, if you want to not hear about Trump at all, go see Kevin Hart. He doesn't even mention Trump. I personally think that's a p---- move because he's a black man. But I guess he's selling more tickets than I ever will,” she added.

Social media users quickly jumped to condemn Griffin for her comments about the comedian, with one saying Hart is a “black man who doesn’t mention [Trump] in his act is exactly why he is successful and people like him. He’s able to use comedy to unite and make people laugh instead of alienating half the population.”

“I personally think that's a p---- move because he's a black man. But I guess he's selling more tickets than I ever will." - Kathy Griffin

“[What] does Kevin Hart being black have to do with this?” asked another user. “Some of the dumbest hot takes on race and politics come from white liberals.”

Pro-Trump singer Joy Villa also criticized Griffin for her comment, asking, “So this is the standard of comedy now?”

During the controversy of the disturbing photoshoot last year, Griffin came out to apologize for the image, saying she “went too far.” Multiple theatres cancelled her performances at the time and CNN ceased its relationship with her.

But amid her efforts to come back to the spotlight, she now told USA Today that there’s a “real sea change” in how people view her stunt.

"Every day that passes, more people realize not only was my photo literally harmless, but completely legal," she said. "The nice thing is that, after a year, several folks who were afraid to support me are (doing so) now, and that obviously signifies a real sea change.”