FOX NEWS FIRST: Another judge rules against Trump on ending DACA; New twist in Stormy Daniels saga

Another federal judge rules against the Trump administration on ending DACA

Former White House staff secretary Rob Porter was up for a promotion before domestic abuse allegations led to his resignation, Fox News confirms. Meanwhile, FBI Director Christopher Wray says Porter's background check was completed last year, contradicting White House claims

In new twist to the intrigue surrounding President Trump's ties to Stormy Daniels, Michael Cohen, Trump's personal lawyer, says he paid the adult film star out of his own pocket

A Republican lawmaker unveils the 'CRUMBS' act in swipe at House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi

Shaun White wins the 100th U.S. gold medal in Winter Olympics history with performance in men's halfpipe final

Flynn the bichon frise wins best in show at the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday night

THE LEAD STORY - ENDING DACA HAS SHAKY LEGAL STANDING: For the second time in two months, a federal judge has barred the Trump administration from ending the Obama-era DACA program ... U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in New York ruled Tuesday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had "erred in concluding that DACA is unconstitutional" and granted a preliminary injunction sought by state attorneys general and immigrants who had sued the administration. In January, U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco ruled that DACA must remain in place while litigation surrounding the program is ongoing. The U.S. Supreme Court is currently considering whether to take up the Trump administration's appeal of that ruling. The ruling came down as debate in the Senate on immigration reform struggled to gain traction, with Republican and Democratic leaders struggling to reach common ground on how to move forward. President Trump warned this was the "last chance" to extend protections to "Dreamer" immigrants before DACA expires on March 5.

WHAT DID THE WHITE HOUSE KNOW AND WHEN?: Rob Porter, former White House staff secretary, was on the verge of a big promotion at the White House before domestic abuse allegations from two ex-spouses surfaced, Fox News has confirmed ... Porter, who exited the White House last week, was under consideration to fill the role of deputy chief of staff, multiple administration sources said. The sources said Porter was held in high regard by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly. Reports of the once-likely promotion come as the White House continues to battle criticism for keeping Porter in the role of senior staff secretary despite being aware of the allegations. White House officials have said they were not aware of the extent of the allegations until last week.

But FBI Director Christopher Wray testified Tuesday that Porter completed a background check months before he was forced to resign over the domestic abuse claims -- conflicting with White House timelines that said the background check was ongoing.

NEW FIRESTORM OVER TRUMP-PORN STAR TIES: The tangled tale of what allegedly happened between President Trump and an adult film star more than a decade ago took a new turn Tuesday, with Trump’s longtime personal lawyer claiming that he paid the porn star $130,000 out of his own pocket ... Michael Cohen, the lawyer who worked for Trump for over a decade, said in a statement obtained by Fox News that the 2016 transaction with Stormy Daniels was lawful and not a campaign contribution or campaign expenditure "by anyone." Trump met Daniels at a golf event in 2006 — a year after Trump's marriage to his wife, Melania. According to The Wall Street Journal’s report, Daniels began talking with ABC News in the fall of 2016 for a story on an alleged relationship with Trump. However, she reached a $130,000 deal a month before the election that prevented her from going public. Daniels has repeatedly denied an affair with Trump.

Judge orders release of sealed Bill Clinton documents from Ken Starr probe

PAYING HOMAGE TO PELOSI'S 'CRUMBS': A Republican lawmaker unveiled legislation that would make most bonuses given out as a result of President Trump's tax reform plan tax-free -- and took a jab at House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi with the bill's name ... Rep. Todd Rokita, R-Ind., has dubbed his bill the "Creating Relief and Useful Middle-Class Benefits and Savings" -- or "CRUMBS" Act. Pelosi, D-Calif., famously referred to the bonuses as "crumbs" in criticizing the tax plan last month. Rokita's bill would make bonuses received by workers in 2018 tax-free up to $2,500.

USA'S 'FLYING TOMATO' MAKE OLYMPICS HISTORY IN FINAL RACE: Snowboarding legend Shaun White made Olympic history Wednesday when he won the U.S. its 100th gold medal in the history of the Winter Games ... The big win for the U.S. came during the men’s halfpipe final Wednesday in Pyeongchang, South Korea, adding a gold medal to the previous 13 that Team USA's snowboarding team has won in past Olympic Games. The "Flying Tomato" was visibly emotional after his winning run, with a mixture of celebratory cheers and tears — even throwing his board in the air — when he saw his score of 97.75 posted. White’s win makes him the first American male to win gold in three different Winter Games.

TOP DOG: Flynn the bichon frise won best in show at the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club dog show on Tuesday night, topping other contenders like Slick the border collie and a pug named Biggie ... The choice was a surprise to most of the crowd at Madison Square Garden, with many fans falling silent when the 5-year-old white powder puff was picked. Flynn also beat out Ty the giant schnauzer, Bean the Sussex spaniel, Lucy the borzoi, and Winston the Norfolk terrier.

'LISTENING TO JOY IS A SIN': "They're okay with Reverend [Jeremiah] Wright speaking to Barack Obama, but they don't want Jesus talking to Mike Pence." – Jesse Watters, on "Hannity," ripping "The View's" Joy Behar for criticizing Vice President Mike Pence's devout faith and its effect on his politics. WATCH

OMAROSA, REVISITED: "She's behaving exactly as I predicted. She's a reality television star whose only raison d'etre is to be a poisonous little viper spreading gossip, innuendo and terrorizing everyone in her wake." – Piers Morgan, on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," slamming former "Apprentice" contestant and White House adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman for her comments against the Trump administration she once served. WATCH

Trump plans to replace food stamps: Here's how

Russia wants to meddle in midterm elections, intelligence officials say.

Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker 'listening' to those urging him to rethink retirement.

Just in time for Valentine's Day: The $385 chocolate bar.

McDonald's Big Mac worth $12,500 could be yours for free.

Boyfriend hilariously botches Valentine's Day plans to see Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Written contents of letter with white powder for Trump Jr. revealed.

Illegal immigrant acquitted of Kate Steinle's murder faces judge on gun charges.

Chicago police officer dies after being shot multiple times.

Exclusive: Paul Ryan calls out John McCain for torpedoing ObamaCare repeal.

Home prices continued to rise in the fourth quarter as inventories tightened.

Actor James Naughton: Drug trial can help develop cure for pancreatic cancer.

Liz Peek: Struggling Dems need their own Donald Trump.

John Stossel: Saving kids from government schools.

Todd Starnes: High school students ban national anthem from pep rallies. What the heck?

Dolly Parton's sister: Country music industry 'a bunch of Southern Baptist hypocrites' on sex abuse allegations.

Jerry Seinfeld keeps hope alive for possible sitcom revival.

Bill Paxton's family suing hospital, surgeon for wrongful death.

'Incredible' 900-year-old copper arrowhead discovered on Canadian mountain.

Lost 'miniature UFO' wreckage discovered in museum.

'Breadcrumbing,' 'benching’ and other millennial dating terms you ought to know.

2013: Double-amputee and Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius shoots and kills his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, at his home in Pretoria, South Africa; he would be convicted of murder and is serving a 13-year prison term.

1929: The "St. Valentine's Day Massacre" takes place in a Chicago garage as seven rivals of Al Capone's gang are gunned down.

1849: President James K. Polk becomes the first U.S. chief executive to be photographed while in office as he poses for Matthew Brady in New York City.

