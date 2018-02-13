Shaun White wins US its 100th Winter Olympics gold with epic halfpipe performance

next

prev next

prev

Snowboarding legend Shaun White made Olympic history Wednesday when he won the U.S. its 100th gold medal in the history of the Winter Games.

The big win for the U.S. came during the men’s halfpipe final Wednesday in Pyeongchang, South Korea, adding a gold medal to the previous 13 that Team USA's snowboarding team has won in past Olympic Games.

The "Flying Tomato" was visibly emotional after his winning run, with a mixture of celebratory cheers and tears — even throwing his board in the air — when he saw his score of 97.75 posted.

White’s win makes him the first American male to win gold in three different Winter Games. The snowboarding star, 31, previously won the gold in the men’s snowboarding halfpipe in the Turin Games in 2006, and again in Vancouver in 2010.

Female speedskater Bonnie Blair won gold in the 1988, 1992 and 1994 Games.

His gold-winning run on Wednesday was near perfect. Japan's Ayumu Hirano took silver with a score of 95.25, and Australia's Scotty James earned the bronze.

White started off strong with a score of 94.25 in his first run of the halfpipe event, but uncharacteristically fell during his second run.

The U.S. is only the second country to win 100 winter gold medals. Norway as of Wednesday has 121, and Germany trails behind with 92.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.