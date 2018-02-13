Chicago police officer dies after being shot multiple times

An off-duty officer with the Chicago Police Department has died after he was "senselessly murdered" in a downtown building Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Commander Paul Bauer, of the 18th District, was chasing a suspect when he was "shot multiple times," Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said at a news conference.

Johnson stated that earlier Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police saw someone "acting suspiciously" who quickly fled from the tactical officers. A description of the suspect was broadcast on police radio, and when Bauer, who was off-duty, saw the offender, he reportedly approached the individual.

The superintendent said that while "any loss of life in this city is tragic, today is difficult."

After the shooting, Bauer was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Fox 32 Chicago reported the commander was shot in a stairwell of the Thompson Center in the city's downtown business center.

Witnesses and a police source told Fox News that police seemed to be responding to a robbery, and the fallen officer was shot as he chased the suspect.

A "person of interest" has been taken into custody, police said.

Bauer was a 31-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department.

Fox News' Matt Finn and The Associated Press contributed to this report.