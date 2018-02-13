Boyfriend hilariously botches Valentine's Day plans to see Red Hot Chili Peppers

His Valentine’s Day surprise blows.

A British man flew his girlfriend to Northern Ireland for a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert on Valentine’s Day week — only to learn he’d actually bought tickets to the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, a bagpipe band that’s more fit for a funeral.

Duncan Robb, of Chesterfield, England, plunked down cash for the $42 Belfast show in December and was surprised they were such a good deal, according to ABC.

“I thought what a bargain, there must not be many tickets left — and I snatched them up straight away,” he said, adding the “Give it Away” group is his girlfriend’s favorite band. “I saw the date was Feb. 10, so I could make it into a Valentine’s Day weekend.”

He pinned the row-Q tickets to a board in his house — but didn’t realize it was the Pipers, not the Peppers, until the couple flew to Northern Ireland last week, he said.

