Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Terror strikes on holiest day

- UK terror attack outside synagogue leaves 2 dead, 3 injured

- Trump unveils 20-point plan to secure peace in Gaza

- Top Israeli diplomat shrugs off UN haters ahead of Bibi address

TOP STORY: Terror struck in the UK on Yom Kippur, when a maniac attacked people outside a Manchester synagogue, killing at least two and critically injuring four more. The man, who was killed by police, used his car and a knife in the attack outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue. Authorities declared it a terrorist incident, and later arrested two more suspects in connection with the attack.

VIDEO: Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss President Donald Trump’s meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu as they push for a Gaza peace deal. WATCH HERE:

START OF THE DEAL: The Trump administration's 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza includes granting Hamas terrorists who give up their arms in favor of peace "amnesty," establishing Gaza as a "deradicalized terror-free zone" and redeveloping the area so that it no longer poses a threat to its neighbors or residents alike. Hamas was cool to the plan, with Trump warning it was a take-it-or-leave-it offer and the clock is ticking.

RUDE RECEPTION: Israel’s top diplomat at the United Nations dismissed delegates who walked out before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address. "It was a staged walkout. Most of the people were not diplomats. They were staffers from hostile missions," Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon told Fox News Digital.

CRIMSON AND CLOVER: The Trump administration has launched a new effort to defund Harvard University, potentially barring it from receiving federal research grants or entering into government contracts. Officials cited allegations of antisemitism and Harvard’s alleged noncompliance with a federal task force’s recommendations. Harvard contends the move is unconstitutional and legally challenged prior freezes of over $2 billion in funding.

FIRE AND FURY: A man who perpetrated arson attacks in California last year has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison. "[Casey Robert Goonan] acknowledged that these attacks were inspired by Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, and that he called on others to attack property on Bay Area college campuses in support of Palestine," the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of California said in a news release.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Multi-platinum singer-songwriter John Ondrasik names A-list names as he blasts Hollywood for blacklisting Jewish artists over the war in Gaza. "You are standing for bigotry dressed up as virtue. You are empowering and legitimizing terrorists," writes the Grammy-nominated singer who performs under the name Five for Fighting.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "We know today’s horrifying attack, on the Jewish community’s holiest day, will have caused significant shock and fear throughout all of our communities." Greater Manchester Police spokesperson after deadly attack on British synagogue.

