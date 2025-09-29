Israeli diplomat blasts 'staged walkout' ahead of Netanyahu speech, talks holiday scheduling controversy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israel’s top diplomat at the United Nations dismissed delegates who walked out before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address and blasted the international body for holding key Middle East talks during a Jewish holiday, leaving Jerusalem's delegation without representation.

"It was a staged walkout. Most of the people were not diplomats. They were staffers from hostile missions," Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon told Fox News Digital.

He noted that Netanyahu was the first speaker of the day, meaning the diplomats who stormed out of the hall arrived only to participate in the walkout.

"I told them, ‘get out and don't come back,’ and I meant it. If they cannot listen to the words of the prime minister representing Israel and the Jewish people, I don't think they have a place in this hall," he said.

UN DELEGATES WALK OUT OF NETANYAHU ADDRESS AFTER CHEERING PALESTINIAN LEADER DAY BEFORE

Danon added that most delegations stayed in the room and respected both Netanyahu and the state of Israel.

Netanyahu may have been speaking to a smaller audience within the hall, but his address was broadcast on speakers in Gaza and on Gazans’ cell phones, something the prime minister revealed while on stage. Danon said that the prime minister would often consider how to carry the message and the "brilliant idea" of broadcasting it so that the Palestinians could hear his speech was an extension of that.

Danon told Fox News Digital that Netanyahu’s address was not directed at Hamas leaders, who, he argued, "don’t care" and only understand the language of tanks and aircraft. Instead, he said, the message was meant for the people of Gaza and for the hostages who have been languishing in the enclave for nearly two years.

Danon also lamented that the U.N. scheduled key talks on the Middle East during the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah.

"They had a discussion about the Middle East, about Israel, without Israel. I think it shows the hypocrisy of the United Nations," Danon told Fox News Digital. "Some leaders care more about hearing themselves rather than actually rewarding a dialogue."

ISRAEL CALLS UN PUSH FOR PALESTINE STATEHOOD A ‘CHARADE,’ WARNS OF ‘CONSEQUENCES’ FOR RECOGNITION MOVES

Danon said that he spoke to the head of the U.N. Security Council about rescheduling the discussion but was not successful in getting the date changed. It is unclear which delegation was at the helm of the council, as it rotates monthly.

While Israel was not able to participate in talks during Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, it remained one of the central issues of the 80th session of the U.N. General Assembly. Israel also faced pressure outside official U.N. discussions, with several delegations moving to recognize a Palestinian state.

Danon dismissed the declarations of France, Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada recognizing Palestinian statehood as "empty."

"We spoke with many delegations. Without naming names, we had successes that a few countries did not join this circus, those empty declarations, and we are grateful for that," Danon said. He added that he believes "overall everybody knows that it’s not going anywhere."

NETANYAHU BROADCASTS UNITED NATIONS MESSAGE INTO GAZA ACCUSING WORLD LEADERS OF APPEASING 'EVIL'

When asked why some delegations were so intent on recognition, he chalked it up to leaders needing domestic wins and using the Middle East conflict to galvanize supporters.

"I think they have domestic interests. Take, for example, President Macron. He has so many domestic problems and issues with the economy, with immigration, with the parliament. So, it’s easier for him to come to the U.N. and to pretend that he’s actually leading something. He knows better than that," Danon said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Monday, after meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, Netanyahu accepted a U.S.-backed Gaza deal to end the nearly two-year-long war. French President Emmanuel Macron, who recognized a Palestinian state last week, said that he welcomed the plan and expected Israel to "engage resolutely on this basis." He added that "Hamas has no choice but to immediately release all hostages and follow this plan."

It remains to be seen whether Hamas will accept the deal and, if it does, whether it will stick to the terms.