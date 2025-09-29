Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Israel

Israeli diplomat blasts 'staged walkout' ahead of Netanyahu speech, talks holiday scheduling controversy

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon decries the 'hypocrisy of the United Nations' after high-level talks held on Jewish New Year

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
close
Israel slams UN over ‘hypocrisy’ after exclusion from Middle East talks Video

Israel slams UN over ‘hypocrisy’ after exclusion from Middle East talks

Israeli U.N. Amb. Danny Danon reflects on the U.N. General Assembly, including the scheduling of Middle East talks on a Jewish holiday and the walkout ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israel’s top diplomat at the United Nations dismissed delegates who walked out before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address and blasted the international body for holding key Middle East talks during a Jewish holiday, leaving Jerusalem's delegation without representation.

"It was a staged walkout. Most of the people were not diplomats. They were staffers from hostile missions," Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon told Fox News Digital. 

He noted that Netanyahu was the first speaker of the day, meaning the diplomats who stormed out of the hall arrived only to participate in the walkout. 

"I told them, ‘get out and don't come back,’ and I meant it. If they cannot listen to the words of the prime minister representing Israel and the Jewish people, I don't think they have a place in this hall," he said.

UN DELEGATES WALK OUT OF NETANYAHU ADDRESS AFTER CHEERING PALESTINIAN LEADER DAY BEFORE

Delegates storm out ahead of Netanyahu's speech

Delegations walk out as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at U.N. headquarters in New York City on Sept. 26, 2025.  (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Danon added that most delegations stayed in the room and respected both Netanyahu and the state of Israel.

Netanyahu may have been speaking to a smaller audience within the hall, but his address was broadcast on speakers in Gaza and on Gazans’ cell phones, something the prime minister revealed while on stage. Danon said that the prime minister would often consider how to carry the message and the "brilliant idea" of broadcasting it so that the Palestinians could hear his speech was an extension of that.

Danon told Fox News Digital that Netanyahu’s address was not directed at Hamas leaders, who, he argued, "don’t care" and only understand the language of tanks and aircraft. Instead, he said, the message was meant for the people of Gaza and for the hostages who have been languishing in the enclave for nearly two years.

Danon also lamented that the U.N. scheduled key talks on the Middle East during the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah.

"They had a discussion about the Middle East, about Israel, without Israel. I think it shows the hypocrisy of the United Nations," Danon told Fox News Digital. "Some leaders care more about hearing themselves rather than actually rewarding a dialogue."

Israeli Amb. Danny Danon at the U.N.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the 80th session of The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Sept. 26, 2025, in New York City. (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

ISRAEL CALLS UN PUSH FOR PALESTINE STATEHOOD A ‘CHARADE,’ WARNS OF ‘CONSEQUENCES’ FOR RECOGNITION MOVES

Danon said that he spoke to the head of the U.N. Security Council about rescheduling the discussion but was not successful in getting the date changed. It is unclear which delegation was at the helm of the council, as it rotates monthly.

While Israel was not able to participate in talks during Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, it remained one of the central issues of the 80th session of the U.N. General Assembly. Israel also faced pressure outside official U.N. discussions, with several delegations moving to recognize a Palestinian state.

Danon dismissed the declarations of France, Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada recognizing Palestinian statehood as "empty."

"We spoke with many delegations. Without naming names, we had successes that a few countries did not join this circus, those empty declarations, and we are grateful for that," Danon said. He added that he believes "overall everybody knows that it’s not going anywhere."

Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon speaks to members of the media before the U.N. Security Council meeting on Oct. 2, 2024.  (REUTERS/Stephani Spindel)

NETANYAHU BROADCASTS UNITED NATIONS MESSAGE INTO GAZA ACCUSING WORLD LEADERS OF APPEASING 'EVIL'

When asked why some delegations were so intent on recognition, he chalked it up to leaders needing domestic wins and using the Middle East conflict to galvanize supporters.

"I think they have domestic interests. Take, for example, President Macron. He has so many domestic problems and issues with the economy, with immigration, with the parliament. So, it’s easier for him to come to the U.N. and to pretend that he’s actually leading something. He knows better than that," Danon said.

Trump and Netanyahu in joint press conference

President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu at the White House as the pair looked to reach a peace deal in the Gaza war. ( Win McNamee/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

On Monday, after meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, Netanyahu accepted a U.S.-backed Gaza deal to end the nearly two-year-long war. French President Emmanuel Macron, who recognized a Palestinian state last week, said that he welcomed the plan and expected Israel to "engage resolutely on this basis." He added that "Hamas has no choice but to immediately release all hostages and follow this plan."

It remains to be seen whether Hamas will accept the deal and, if it does, whether it will stick to the terms.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

Close modal

Continue