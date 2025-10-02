UK stabbing, vehicle attack injures 4 outside synagogue, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least four people were injured Thursday morning in a car and knife attack outside a synagogue in Manchester in the United Kingdom, authorities said.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were called at about 9:30 a.m. to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue after a vehicle was driven into pedestrians and a person was stabbed. Armed police declared a major incident and opened fire minutes later, striking a person believed to be the suspect.

Paramedics arrived at the scene minutes later and were seen treating the victins.

The attack came on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar which ends later today.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is returning early from a visit to Denmark and will chair what he called an "emergency meeting" in London with cabinet ministers and officials.

Starmer said additional police assets are being deployed at synagogues across the country.

"I’m appalled by the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall," Starmer wrote on X.

The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific. My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services and all the first responders."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.