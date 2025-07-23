Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Is Columbia finally getting it?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Columbia University disciplines 70 students more than a year after violent library takeover

- AOC campaign office vandalized with anti-Israel message

- House resolution aims to condemn phrase that's created firestorm for Zohran Mamdani

TOP STORY: Columbia University on Monday finally disciplined more than 70 students for their involvement in unruly pro-Palestine demonstrations that took place on campus several months ago, sources revealed to Fox News Tuesday. The "disruptions," which Columbia also referred to as "high-volume events," included the May 7 riots at Butler Library, an encampment during Alumni Weekend in spring 2024, and three other chaotic events in spring 2024. Disciplinary actions included probation, suspensions (ranging from one year to three years), degree revocations and expulsions.

VIDEO: Squad leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., opened up about her breakfast with mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and ICE activity in her district. WATCH HERE:

UNLIKELY TARGET: Police in New York City responded after a campaign office for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was vandalized with a painted anti-Israel slogan this weekend. The incident came just days after Ocasio-Cortez voted against legislation from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., that would have cut funding for the Israeli Defense Forces.

THE PHRASE THAT SLAYS: A bipartisan House duo is teaming up for a resolution to urge elected leaders in the U.S. to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada." The legislation, being led by Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Rudy Yakym, R-Ind., would condemn the phrase "as a call to violence against Israeli and Jewish people across the world."

GUEST EDITORIAL: Jonathan Harounoff, Israel’s international spokesperson at the UN, writes that Iran’s Jews are caught in the crossfire of the regime’s propaganda war. Following the 12-day war, regime forces detained dozens of Jews in Tehran and Shiraz. "This was not just a crackdown, but a calculated move to isolate and intimidate an already vulnerable community," writes Harounoff.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "Condemning it should be common sense, but some would rather play politics than tell the truth. The violence and hatred directed at Jewish and Israeli people is reprehensible." U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym, R-Ind., on the anti-Semitic phrase "Globalize the intifada."

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

- Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News here.

- Want live updates? Get the Fox News app here