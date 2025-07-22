Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

US Education

Columbia University disciplines 70 students more than a year after violent library takeover

Two-thirds of nabbed students expelled or suspended following Butler Library riots and campus encampments

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch , Alexis McAdams Fox News
close
Report suggests Trump, Columbia University close to new funding deal Video

Report suggests Trump, Columbia University close to new funding deal

Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., discusses the Trump administration’s legal battles with Ivy League schools over federal funding on ‘Fox Report.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Columbia University on Monday finally disciplined more than 70 students for their involvement in unruly pro-Palestine demonstrations that took place on campus several months ago, sources revealed to Fox News Tuesday.

The "disruptions," which Columbia also referred to as "high-volume events," included the May 7 riots at Butler Library, an encampment during Alumni Weekend in spring 2024, and three other chaotic events in spring 2024.

Fox News learned two-thirds of the more than 70 students were expelled or suspended, according to sources.

Anti-Israel protest on Columbia University campus

Students participate in a protest in support of Palestine and for free speech outside the Columbia University campus on November 15, 2023, in New York City. The university suspended two student organizations, Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voices for Peace, for violating university policies. The tense atmosphere at many college campuses has increased as student groups, activists and others have protested both in support of Israel and Palestine. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

TRUMP ADMIN ALLEGES COLUMBIA VIOLATED CIVIL RIGHTS LAW WITH 'DELIBERATE INDIFFERENCE' TO CAMPUS PROTESTS

The decision marks the first since the university judicial board was moved under the provost's office, a change mandated by the White House after the Joint Task Force to Combat Antisemitism launched its probe into the Ivy League school.

School officials claimed that "immediately following the disruption" at Butler Library during reading period, which affected hundreds of students attempting to study, the university began an investigation into rules violations, banned participating individuals from affiliated institutions and non-affiliates from campus, and placed Columbia participants on interim suspension. 

"The University Judicial Board held hearings, in which respondents had an opportunity to be heard and make their case, and then determined findings and issued sanctions approximately 10 weeks following the incident," Columbia University wrote in a statement.

Anti-Israel protester

Members of an anti-Israel mob broke into Hamilton Hall at Columbia University on April 30, 2024. On Thursday, the school announced that some students who participated in the occupation of the building will be punished. (Alex Kent/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA SUSPENDS ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS AFTER TAKEOVER, SPREADING OF PAMPHLETS GLORIFYING ALLEGED TERRORIST

The sanctions, issued July 21 by the university judicial board, were determined by a UJB panel of professors and administrators over the summer.

While the university does not release individual disciplinary results of any student, it said the sanctions from the Butler Library riot include probation, suspensions (ranging from one year to three years), degree revocations and expulsions. 

Anti-Israel protesters arrested on Columbia University campus

Protesters are led out of Butler Library on the campus of Columbia University in zip-ties after being arrested by the NYPD in New York City on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.  (Rashid Umar Abbasi for Fox News Digital)

COLUMBIA FACULTY RIGHTS GROUP CONDEMNS UNIVERSITY'S HANDLING OF LIBRARY TAKEOVER: 'AUTHORITARIAN ETHOS'

"Over the past year, the University has worked to strengthen and clarify the disciplinary process for our community and devoted significant resources to the Rules Administration, including the development of an Office of Rules Administration, and situating the University Judicial Board and Rules process and the interpretation and modification of the Rules in the Office of the Provost," the university wrote in a statement. "These structural reforms are currently in place … have helped to provide that the University’s Rules are applied and enforced fairly, consistently, and effectively, and that the Rules process operates more expeditiously."

Fox News Digital reported Israeli Columbia University professor Shai Davidai left the school earlier this month, citing ongoing frustration with anti-Israel protests on campus.

Israel Palestine Gaza

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators at an encampment at Columbia University in the Morningside Heights neighborhood of New York City on Monday, April 22, 2024. Columbia University took its classes online after days of anti-Israel protests roiled its New York City campus and prompted condemnation from the White House and City Hall.  (Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

COLUMBIA'S ACTING PRESIDENT SLAMS STORMING OF CAMPUS LIBRARY BY ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS: 'UTTERLY UNACCEPTABLE'

An unfounded investigation claimed he "repeatedly harassed and intimidated" students during an Oct. 7 anniversary protest in 2024, prompting his suspension. 

The administration also allegedly banned him from the school’s main campus in April 2024 after he coordinated a pro-Israel demonstration against anti-Israel protesters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Columbia leadership emphasized "respect for each other," noting disruptions to academic activities are in violation of university policies and rules.

"Such violations will necessarily generate consequences," the school wrote. "The speed with which our updated UJB system has offered an equitable resolution to the community and students involved is a testament to the hard work of this institution to improve its processes."

Fox News Digital's Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation and influence government response.