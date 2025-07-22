Columbia University disciplines 70 students more than a year after violent library takeover

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Columbia University on Monday finally disciplined more than 70 students for their involvement in unruly pro-Palestine demonstrations that took place on campus several months ago, sources revealed to Fox News Tuesday.

The "disruptions," which Columbia also referred to as "high-volume events," included the May 7 riots at Butler Library, an encampment during Alumni Weekend in spring 2024, and three other chaotic events in spring 2024.

Fox News learned two-thirds of the more than 70 students were expelled or suspended, according to sources.

The decision marks the first since the university judicial board was moved under the provost's office, a change mandated by the White House after the Joint Task Force to Combat Antisemitism launched its probe into the Ivy League school.

School officials claimed that "immediately following the disruption" at Butler Library during reading period, which affected hundreds of students attempting to study, the university began an investigation into rules violations, banned participating individuals from affiliated institutions and non-affiliates from campus, and placed Columbia participants on interim suspension.

"The University Judicial Board held hearings, in which respondents had an opportunity to be heard and make their case, and then determined findings and issued sanctions approximately 10 weeks following the incident," Columbia University wrote in a statement.

The sanctions, issued July 21 by the university judicial board, were determined by a UJB panel of professors and administrators over the summer.

While the university does not release individual disciplinary results of any student, it said the sanctions from the Butler Library riot include probation, suspensions (ranging from one year to three years), degree revocations and expulsions.

"Over the past year, the University has worked to strengthen and clarify the disciplinary process for our community and devoted significant resources to the Rules Administration, including the development of an Office of Rules Administration, and situating the University Judicial Board and Rules process and the interpretation and modification of the Rules in the Office of the Provost," the university wrote in a statement. "These structural reforms are currently in place … have helped to provide that the University’s Rules are applied and enforced fairly, consistently, and effectively, and that the Rules process operates more expeditiously."

Fox News Digital reported Israeli Columbia University professor Shai Davidai left the school earlier this month, citing ongoing frustration with anti-Israel protests on campus.

An unfounded investigation claimed he "repeatedly harassed and intimidated" students during an Oct. 7 anniversary protest in 2024, prompting his suspension.

The administration also allegedly banned him from the school’s main campus in April 2024 after he coordinated a pro-Israel demonstration against anti-Israel protesters.

Columbia leadership emphasized "respect for each other," noting disruptions to academic activities are in violation of university policies and rules.

"Such violations will necessarily generate consequences," the school wrote. "The speed with which our updated UJB system has offered an equitable resolution to the community and students involved is a testament to the hard work of this institution to improve its processes."

