AOC campaign office vandalized with anti-Israel message after vote on Republican amendment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in New York City responded after a campaign office for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was vandalized with a painted anti-Israel slogan this weekend.

The slogan, written in red paint, read "AOC funds genocide in Gaza." The vandals had also spread the paint all over the entrance to the campaign office before police arrived at roughly 1 a.m. Monday.

The incident came just days after Ocasio-Cortez voted against legislation from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., that would have cut funding for the Israeli Defense Forces.

The lawmaker, who has been vocally critical of Israel's war in Gaza, said she voted against the bill because it only cut funding for the defensive "Iron Dome" and did nothing to cut off the "actual bombs killing Palestinians."

POPE, STATE DEPARTMENT CONDEMN LATEST MASSACRE OF CHRISTIANS BY ISLAMIST MILITANTS IN NIGERIA

Greene's legislation would have cut off roughly $500 million in funding for Israel. Her proposed amendment, which failed on Thursday, came after Israeli Defense Forces bombed the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza.

"Israel bombed the Catholic Church in Gaza, and that entire population is being wiped out as they continue their aggressive war in Gaza," Greene said.

"My amendment would strike $500 million in funding for nuclear-armed Israel's missile defence system. The U.S. already provides Israel with $3.8 billion annually in foreign aid. 3.8 billion. That's a lot of money," she continued.

"Here in America, we're $37 trillion in debt. My amendment will ensure an America First department of defense, and that is exactly what we need," she added.

ISRAEL, HAMAS TALKS DRAG AS AID GROUP CHAIR TELLS UN TO STOP ACTING LIKE THE ‘MAFIA’

Voting alongside Greene on the amendment were Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., members of the progressive so-called "squad" to which Ocasio-Cortez also belongs.

Pope Leo XIV expressed sadness and called for a ceasefire after the strike on the church, which is the only Catholic church in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later said in a statement that "stray ammunition" hit the church.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP