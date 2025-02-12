Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Vice President Vance takes in 'unspeakable evil' of Dachau

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

TOP STORY: Vice President JD Vance and his wife, second lady Usha Vance toured the Dachau concentration camp in Germany on Thursday ahead of the Munich Security Conference and a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy set for Friday. "What happened here should never happen again," Vance said to a group of dignitaries near the entrance to the camp.

HELL BREAKING LOOSE? Israel’s security cabinet fully supports President Donald Trump’s demand that the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas release all of its hostages by noon on Saturday or that "all hell is going to break out," an Israeli official told Fox News. The declaration comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his security cabinet Tuesday after Hamas announced it would delay the next release of Israeli hostages. Israel has deployed additional IDF troops to the region, and could take dramatic action as soon as noon on Saturday.

PAPERING OVER HATE: President Donald Trump's Jan. 30 executive order to cancel the student visas of Hamas sympathizers on college campuses is being met with resistance by the editorial board at the Exponent, an independent Purdue University student newspaper. The paper called Trump's move a First Amendment violation and said it would remove from its website the names, images and likenesses of all pro-Hamas protesters since the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre in Israel.

INDOCTRINATING THE DOCTORS: The Office of Civil Rights within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced investigations into four medical schools over alleged antisemitic incidents during their 2024 commencement ceremonies. While HHS did not identify the schools subjected to these investigations, the Wall Street Journal reported that Harvard, Columbia, Brown and Johns Hopkins medical schools were the targets.

MY SON IS IN THE HAMAS TUNNELS. PLEASE HELP, PRESIDENT TRUMP: Idet Ohel, whose son Alon has marked two birthdays as a captive of Hamas, writes an impassioned plea to President Trump. "President Trump has already proven he can make the impossible possible. Our hope for Alon's return, and the return of all remaining hostages, rests strongly with him," he writes.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "The tunnels where my son is held are dark, but our determination to bring him home must shine brighter than ever. I refuse to let Alon mark another birthday in captivity. I refuse to let him become another statistic in this brutal saga. Bring them home now. Bring my son home now. Before it's too late." Idet Ohel, father of Alon Ohel, a Hamas hostage.

