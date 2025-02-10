Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Hamas says it's delaying next hostage release, claiming ceasefire violations

IDF on 'high level of readiness' after Hamas delays next hostage release

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published
Parents of murdered American-Israeli hostage plead for urgency in Hamas hostage deal Video

Parents of murdered American-Israeli hostage plead for urgency in Hamas hostage deal

Rachel Goldberg-Polin and her husband Jon Polin, whose son was killed in Hamas captivity, joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the need for urgency in securing the release of Hamas hostages. 

A Hamas spokesperson said Monday that the terrorist group will delay the next planned release of hostages in the Gaza Strip after accusing Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement.

"Over the past three weeks, the resistance leadership has monitored the enemy's violations and failure to fulfill its obligations under the agreement; including the delay in allowing the return of the displaced to the northern Gaza Strip, targeting them with direct shelling and gunfire in various areas across Gaza, and denying relief supplies of all kinds to enter as agreed, while the resistance has implemented all its obligations," Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for Hamas’ military wing, said. 

"Therefore, the release of the Zionist prisoners next Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, will be postponed until further notice, and until the occupation commits to and provides compensation for the entitlements of the past weeks retroactively," he said. "We reaffirm our commitment to the terms of the agreement, as long as the occupation remains committed to them."

Israel and Hamas are in the midst of a six-week ceasefire, during which Hamas has committed to releasing 33 hostages captured in its Oct. 7, 2023 attack in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

PARENTS OF AMERICAN MURDERED BY HAMAS MAKE 'PLEA' TO TRUMP AFTER LATEST HOSTAGE RELEASE 

Israeli captives in Hamas handover ceremony

Israeli captives, from left to the right, Ohad Ben Ami, Eli Sharabi and Or Levy, who have been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, are escorted by Hamas fighters before being handed over to the Red Cross in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, on Saturday Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

The sides have carried out five swaps since the ceasefire went into effect last month, freeing 21 hostages and more than 730 Palestinian prisoners. The next exchange, scheduled for next Saturday, calls for three more Israeli hostages to be freed in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

"Hamas’ announcement to stop the release of Israeli hostages is a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement and the hostage release deal," Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Monday. "I have instructed the [Israeli Defense Forces] IDF to maintain the highest level of readiness for any possible scenario in Gaza and to fortify the defense of Israeli communities. We will not allow a return to the reality of Oct. 7."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding an immediate security assessment, Israeli media reported. 

Or Levy during Hamas handover

Israeli captive Or Levy, who has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, is escorted by Hamas fighters before being handed over to the Red Cross in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

HAMAS FREES 3 MORE HOSTAGES AS PART OF CEASEFIRE AGREEMENT WITH ISRAEL

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a volunteer group dedicated to bringing the surviving Oct. 7 victims home, released a statement. 

"In response to Hamas's recent announcement, we have urgently requested assistance from the mediating countries to help restore and implement the existing deal effectively," the forum said. "We stand with the Israeli government and encourage maintaining the conditions that will ensure the successful continuation of the agreement, leading to the safe return of our 76 brothers and sisters." 

Gaza damage

The Rehan family in their encampment in the ruins of their home amid widespread destruction caused by the Israeli military's ground and air offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

"Recent evidence from those released, as well as the shocking conditions of the hostages released last Saturday, leaves no room for doubt - time is of the essence, and all hostages must be urgently rescued from this horrific situation," the forum added. 

Hamas released three gaunt, frail-looking Israeli hostages – civilians Eli Sharabi, 52; Or Levy, 34, and Ohad Ben Ami, 56 – on Saturday after forcing them to speak at a handover ceremony. Israel in turn freed 183 Palestinian prisoners that day. 

On Sunday, President Donald Trump commented on the conditions of the released Israeli hostages, saying they "looked like Holocaust survivors" and "like they haven’t had a meal in a month."

"I don’t know how much longer we can take that," Trump said, referring to the treatment of the hostages, adding, "You know, at some point, we’re gonna lose our patience."

Fox News' Yonat Friling and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Danielle Wallace is a breaking news and politics reporter at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on X: @danimwallace