Fourth of July fireworks explosion caught on video as adults, kids run for cover

A fireworks explosion in front of a suburban home during the July Fourth holiday that caused young children and adults to flee was caught on security video.

The blast occurred during a celebration as they were attempting to light fireworks on a front lawn. As the fireworks light up, a blast is seen going in all directions, prompting adults to grab the children and move for cover.

One shell appears to cause a fire in the driveway near a parked vehicle. That, in turn, lights up a box of fireworks nearby, causing an explosion.

11-YEAR-OLD INDIANA BOY DIES IN FIREWORK INCIDENT

Multiple explosions are then seen and smoke fills the air. The family is seen running away from the scene, leaving chairs and other belongings in their path.

On Wednesday, SimpliSafe, the home security system that captured the incident, tweeted about the incident to dispel rumors that it was planned.

"We've received many comments and inquiries today about whether this was a planned event. We exist to protect our customers and don't make light of events that put their safety at risk," the tweet read. "If you are or know someone in this video please let us know if everyone involved is safe."

It was unclear where the incident occurred or if anyone was injured.

Injuries related to the handling of fireworks are common on July 4. In California, a man died from an illegal fireworks explosion near Los Angeles.