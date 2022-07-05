Expand / Collapse search
Indiana
Published

11-year-old Indiana boy dies in firework incident

Indiana State Police are leading the ongoing investigation into the boy's death

Haley Chi-Sing
By Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
An Indiana boy died from injuries sustained during a firework incident on Sunday night, police said in a statement.  

Camrynn Ray McMichael, 11, was "seriously injured" during a firework incident in a Mount Vernon neighborhood over the Fourth of July weekend, according to a statement released by Indiana State Police. 

Mt. Vernon Police responded to the scene where they then transported McMichael to an Evansville hospital. He passed away en route to the hospital. 

Indiana State Police are currently handling the ongoing investigation, Mt. Vernon Police told Fox News. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday at the Posey County Coroner. 

McMichael's mother told Fox59, "He died being a boy and playing with fireworks. A tragic freak accident, seriously. Fireworks are no joke and when you think it won’t be yours, in the blink of an eye it is."

Haley Chi-Sing is a Fox News Digital production assistant. You can reach her at @haleychising on Twitter.