CA man killed in illegal firework accident on Fourth of July

Aerial firework was illegal in Montebello and the surrounding Los Angeles county

Associated Press
A 42-year-old man was killed when a powerful firework exploded in his hand during a Fourth of July celebration in a Southern California neighborhood, officials said Tuesday.

Paramedics responding around 6:30 p.m. Monday found the victim with severe injuries at a home in Montebello, said Michael Chee, a city spokesperson.

The man was attempting to light a "high powered, mortar type, aerial firework" that is illegal in Montebello and the surrounding county of Los Angeles, Chee said in a statement.

"The victim apparently attempted to hold the device when the firework went off and caused severe trauma to his upper torso," the statement said.

A California man died after lighting an illegal firework in Montebello.

A California man died after lighting an illegal firework in Montebello. (Fox News)

The man, who was not immediately identified, died at a hospital, Chee said.

Fireworks paraphernalia were confiscated at the home and an investigation is ongoing, officials said.