©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Four dogs tied to bricks, drowned in Oklahoma City lake: police

Police have found no leads in the serial dog drownings, which began in mid January

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Police in Oklahoma City are looking for the person or persons who tied cinder blocks and bricks to four dogs and drowned them by throwing them off a park pier into a lake (Credit: Oklahoma City Police Department).

Police in Oklahoma are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect they say has been tying dogs to bricks and drowning them in a park lake.

"Absolutely infuriating," the Oklahoma City Police Department posted on Facebook on Wednesday. "Someone has been drowning dogs at Edwards Park in east Oklahoma City and we are working with OKC Animal Welfare on this investigation."

In a video accompanying the post, Major Sergeant Jennifer Wardlow explained that a total of four drowned dogs have been discovered after the first dog was found on Jan. 19.

"What they tell us is that these dogs have been tied up either to cinder blocks or a brick, something heavy to weigh the dogs down obviously so they can throw them in there and die," Wardlow said.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare worker removing a drowned dog from a lake.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare worker removing a drowned dog from a lake. (Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers)

Investigators have not been able to come across any leads on the case so far, Wardlow said.

Police are hoping that someone in the area knows something or saw something suspicious and will contact Oklahoma Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.

Police are looking for a suspect they believe drowned four dogs in an Oklahoma City lake.

Police are looking for a suspect they believe drowned four dogs in an Oklahoma City lake. (Oklahoma Crime Stoppers)

"It is pretty sad and disheartening to hear," Brian Ragland, who often fishes at the lake, told Fox 25 Oklahoma, adding that Edwards Park is known to attract a "rough crowd."

"I own five dogs and I cannot image doing that to my dogs. Some people are just heartless it [sic]cruel."

Edwards Park in east Oklahoma City.

Edwards Park in east Oklahoma City. (Oklahoma Crime Stoppers)

Oklahoma City Aniimal Welfare did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.