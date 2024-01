Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Four members of the same family were found dead at two adjacent houses earlier this week and a 17-year-old neighbor has been charged with four counts of homicide in a case that has shocked a quiet neighborhood in Reedley, California, according to police.

The startling case, described by police as a "complex puzzle," came to light when police found the bodies of Billy Bonds, 81, and Guadalupe Bonds, 44, in their home on South Church Avenue on Saturday morning, the Reedley Police Department said in a Facebook post. The detached single-story house is on the 1100 block of South Church Avenue, which is about 25 miles southeast of Fresno.

Upon arrival, officers encountered an empty gun safe and said they believed that various rifles and pistols had been removed.

CALIFORNIA SUSPECT ARMED WITH 'ASSAULT RIFLE,' BODY ARMOR KILLED AFTER OPENING FIRE ON DEPUTIES

While searching the premises, police came across the body of a third person, 61-year-old Darrell Bonds, who was Billy Bonds’ son. The Los Angeles Times reported that Darrell Bonds was found in a shallow grave.

After police made the grisly discoveries, they put out an appeal for Matthew Bonds, 43, the husband of Guadalupe Bonds, and reported him as an at-risk missing person.

During the investigation, police executed three search warrants, which included searching an adjacent house where they arrested the 17-year-old boy. They also arrested Brynn Curtis, 34, and Rafael Gonzalez, 21, on charges of accessory after the fact.

FLORIDA CRIME TRENDING DOWN WHILE CALIFORNIA SKYROCKETS EXPLAINED BY ONE KEY DIFFERENCE: EXPERT

It was during that search that police then discovered in a detached garage the body of Matthew Bonds, who had visual signs of trauma, according to local reports. Matthew Bonds is the son of Darrell and the grandson of Billy.

"In my 30 years, this is one of the most heinous crimes I have ever been involved in," Reedley Police Chief Joe Garza said at a news conference Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Garza said police were still trying to piece together exactly what happened and that the investigation is ongoing.

"My belief is that the 17-year-old did not do this on his own," he said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Curtis and Gonzalez were released on bond Wednesday, while the 17-year-old suspect remained held without bond.

Fox 26 reported that Curtis and Gonzalez are in a relationship, and that the 17-year-old arrested is Curtis' son.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I just wish I had my family back, I miss them so much," Cheryl Moseley, Billy's niece, told ABC. "They were great people, and they're totally going to be missed very, very much. It's just awful that they go like this. It's not fair."

The Reedley Police Department said it is actively pursuing all leads in this case.

"We continue to investigate this case with the highest level of dedication and urgency," the police department wrote on Facebook.

"The recent arrests in connection with these homicides represent significant progress, yet our work is far from over."