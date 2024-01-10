Expand / Collapse search
California

California suspect armed with 'assault rifle,' body armor killed after opening fire on deputies

Police said the suspect was wearing body armor and armed with an “assault rifle" when he exited the home and began firing at deputies

By Lawrence Richard Fox News
Published
Authorities in California fatally shot a suspect after they were responding to a domestic situation and he allegedly stormed out of the house and began opening fire on the officers.

On Tuesday, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said deputies from the Hemet Sheriff’s Station in Hemet responded to the 26300 block of Jepson Court at approximately 11:41 p.m. after they were called about a physical altercation between family members. During the clash, an adult female victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

"Deputies arrived at the residence and contacted the suspect at the front door. The suspect was uncooperative and shut the door. While deputies were outside attempting to contact the involved parties, the suspect fired at them with an assault rifle from within the residence," Sergeant Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez said.

Police said the suspect was wearing body armor and armed with an "assault rifle" when he exited the home and fired at deputies a second time. At least one deputy returned fire, striking the suspect.

Deputy badge

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said deputies assigned to the Hemet Sheriff’s Station responded to the 26300 block of Jepson Court in Hemet at 11:41 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, when a shooting broke out between a suspect and the deputies. (Riverside County Sheriff's Office/ Facebook)

Deputies rendered medical aid at the scene until paramedics arrived and the suspect was subsequently transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

No deputies were injured during this incident, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

Riverside deputy vehicle

Deputies rendered medical aid at the scene until paramedics arrived and the suspect was subsequently transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. (Riverside County Sheriff's Office/ Facebook)

The adult female victim at the residence was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

In accordance with department policy, the involved deputy will be placed on paid administrative leave.

City view of Hemet

The name of the deputy was not released. The suspect’s identity was also withheld. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The name of the deputy was not released. The suspect’s identity was also withheld.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office who is assigned to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Force Investigations Detail are investigating the deputy-involved shooting. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Riverside County District Attorney Investigator Mario Moreno or Riverside County Sheriff’s Master Investigator Martin Alfaro at 951-955-2777.