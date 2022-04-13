Expand / Collapse search
Fort Worth shooting suspects arrested after police catch them vacuuming shell casings at car wash

Shooting victim struck in leg, Fort Worth police say

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Two suspects were arrested in connection to a shooting in Fort Worth, Texas, last week after authorities say that officers caught them vacuuming shell casings inside their vehicle at a car wash.

The shooting happened around 2:10 p.m. on April 4 in the 8600 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard, Fort Worth police said in a news release Tuesday.

A nearby narcotics officer heard the gun shots and rushed to the scene and confirmed that an adult male was struck in the leg.

Eric Lewis Moore, 22, and Trenton Williams, 21, were arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on April 4 in Forth Worth, Texas.

An officer with the department’s Real Time Crime Center immediately tracked the suspect vehicle using city cameras and relayed its location to officers on the street.

Officers found the suspects, identified as Eric Lewis Moore and Trenton Williams, at a car wash near the shooting scene, police said. Williams was allegedly seen vacuuming shell casings from inside his vehicle.

Moore, 22, and Williams, 21, were immediately detained and arrested.

They both face charges of aggravated assault bodily injury. Moore was also charged with tampering of evidence.

