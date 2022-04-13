Fort Worth shooting suspects arrested after police catch them vacuuming shell casings at car wash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two suspects were arrested in connection to a shooting in Fort Worth, Texas, last week after authorities say that officers caught them vacuuming shell casings inside their vehicle at a car wash.

The shooting happened around 2:10 p.m. on April 4 in the 8600 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard, Fort Worth police said in a news release Tuesday.

BROOKLYN TRAIN SHOOTING: CHILDREN AS YOUNG AS 12 AMONG DOZENS OF VICTIMS

A nearby narcotics officer heard the gun shots and rushed to the scene and confirmed that an adult male was struck in the leg.

An officer with the department’s Real Time Crime Center immediately tracked the suspect vehicle using city cameras and relayed its location to officers on the street.

Officers found the suspects, identified as Eric Lewis Moore and Trenton Williams, at a car wash near the shooting scene, police said. Williams was allegedly seen vacuuming shell casings from inside his vehicle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Moore, 22, and Williams, 21, were immediately detained and arrested.

They both face charges of aggravated assault bodily injury. Moore was also charged with tampering of evidence.