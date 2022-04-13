Expand / Collapse search
New York
Children among dozens of victims in New York subway shooting

The children were reported on their way to school when the attack occurred

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
NYC police continue search for suspect in Brooklyn subway shooting Video

NYC police continue search for suspect in Brooklyn subway shooting

‘Blue Lives Matter NYC’ founder Sgt. Joe Imperatrice and former Homeland Security adviser Charles Marino discuss the latest in the NYC subway shooting investigation on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

Several children were among the dozens who were injured during a major shooting incident at a subway station in Brooklyn when a suspect fired at least 33 shots and used smoke grenades on the train, authorities said.

Juvenile victims, including a 12-year-old, were transported to Maimonides Hospital in varying conditions, following Tuesday’s violent attack that injured 29 victims, WABC reported.

The children were reported on their way to school when the attack occurred, officials said.

BROOKLYN SUBWAY SHOOTING: OFFICIALS NAME PERSON OF INTEREST IN ATTACK

A 12-year-old victim suffered only minor injuries and was quickly discharged from the hospital, according to the report.

In this photo from social media video, passengers run from a subway car in a station in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

In this photo from social media video, passengers run from a subway car in a station in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Will B. Wylde via AP)

A 16-year-old victim suffered a hand injury in the attack and underwent an operation, officials said. The juvenile’s recovery will take time, his surgeons said.

BROOKLYN SUBWAY SHOOTING: PERSON OF INTEREST IDENTIFIED

In this photo provided by Will B Wylde, a person is aided in a subway car in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

In this photo provided by Will B Wylde, a person is aided in a subway car in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Will B Wylde via AP)

"It was a pretty devastating injury to the thumb and it destroyed a lot of the bone, the joint, the tendons, the nerves but we were able to salvage the thumb and it's alive and he will need some more surgery," hand surgeon Jack Choueka said, WABC reported.

Two other victims, ages 13 and 15, who suffered minor injuries have already been released from the hospital, according to the report.

NETS REACT TO 'DEVASTATING' BROOKLYN SUBWAY SHOOTING THAT LEFT DOZENS INJURED

An 18-year-old victim was also shot in the leg, officials said.

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. 

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.  (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

"We were prepared to care for 10, 20, 30 patients if we needed to. Fortunately, we only had five -- three were in very good shape and were able to be discharged," Maimonides Medical Center Chair of the Department Dr. John Marshall said, according to the report.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect and have identified a person of interest in the investigation.

