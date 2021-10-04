Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

Fort Bragg soldier killed, 4 others injured in military vehicle accident

The names of those involved are being withheld

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A soldier stationed at Fort Bragg was killed and four other soldiers were injured in a Monday afternoon accident involving a military vehicle.

The accident happened around 12:50 p.m. on Butner Road near Wilson Park, Fort Bragg and the XVIII Airborne Corps said in a statement. 

The sign at the entrance of Fort Bragg, NC.

The sign at the entrance of Fort Bragg, NC. (iStock)

"This was a tough day here on Fort Bragg," Col Joe Buccino, a Fort Bragg spokesman, said in a press release sent to Fox News. "It was a tough day for all of us. Our immediate thoughts right now are on the family, the men and women of the 16th Military Police Brigade, and the inured Soldiers.

"Anytime you lose a Soldier on-post in a situation outside of combat, it hurts. It’s a tragic loss. There will be a time for investigating the cause and nature of this accident, but right now we’re focusing our attention on the troops and Families." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. No further details were released. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Your Money