Fort Bliss soldier allegedly killed by stepson, 13, after assaulting teen's mom: investigators

The teen was taken into custody by El Paso police Thursday

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A U.S. Army soldier stationed at Fort Bliss was allegedly shot and killed by his 13-year-old stepson at his El Paso, Texas, home this week while he was having an argument with his wife, according to reports.

The 13-year-old told investigators he shot his stepfather, Sgt. 1st Class Allan Edwards, 31, with Edwards’ handgun at their apartment around midnight early Monday after witnessing him assault his mother hours earlier, according to KFOX 14 in El Paso.

Edwards was reportedly found dead inside the apartment from multiple gunshot wounds.

Sgt. 1st Class Allan Edwards was allegedly killed by his 13-year-old stepson. (U.S. Army)

The teen, who has not been publicly identified because he is a juvenile, was taken into custody by El Paso police Thursday into the Juvenile Probation Department, KFOX reported.

It was unclear if any charges have been filed against the teen.

Edwards had assaulted his wife earlier in the day outside of the apartment, investigators alleged, saying the teen held onto the gun and shot his stepfather once his parents started arguing again.

Edwards had been assigned to the 1st Armored Division Operations Section at Fort Bliss, according to the Army Times.

