Former valet charged in brutal murder of Wisconsin nurse found frozen under vehicle in parking garage

A former parking valet at a Wisconsin hospital was charged Tuesday in the shocking brutal killing of a nurse practitioner who was discovered frozen and bleeding underneath a vehicle in a parking deck last week, officials revealed Tuesday.

Kenneth Freeman, 27, of Milwaukee, faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide for the murder of 33-year-old Carlie Beaudin.

Beaudin was discovered early Friday in a parking garage at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee County. She was unconscious underneath a vehicle, bleeding from the head and also frozen to the ground. She had a weak pulse when taken to the hospital, where she died shortly after.

In court documents obtained by FOX6, the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office revealed horrifying details about what prosecutors said took place in the parking deck early Friday morning.

WARNING: GRAPHIC DETAILS BELOW

Beaudin was walking out of an elevator and was heading to her vehicle when the 27-year-old stepped out from behind a concrete pillar and said something to her. Surveillance video then shows Freeman knock the nurse to the ground before kicking or stomping on her head and neck "almost 40 times," prosecutors said.

The 27-year-old then allegedly dragged Beaudin from the camera's view toward her vehicle. Freeman is then accused of driving her to another part of the parking structure, where her body was later found, according to prosecutors.

According to the complaint obtained by FOX6, Freeman later called 911 and reported he was involved in the death at the parking garage. After being taken into custody and discovered with the nurse's purse, he later told authorities in a statement he said "he deliberately and purely murdered Ms. Willia."

When asked for more details, he said "there isn't anything I want to talk about," according to FOX6.

In a statement to FOX6, hospital officials said that Freeman passed a background check before he was hired in January last year but was later fired for a "non-violent infraction" in October.

"We remain vigilant about the emotional and physical safety of every person who works or studies at, is cared for by, or visits our campuses, clinics and hospitals," hospital officials said. "Safety is our top priority. We have made security enhancements, and we will continue to make improvements."

The victim's husband, Nick Beaudin, told FOX6 his wife was "incredibly nurturing" and had won a DAISY award for her work in nursing.

"Our family is suffering, and it's a tragedy," he told the television station. "She loved to sing opera. She spent a month in Italy, singing opera. She just loved to sing."