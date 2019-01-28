Wisconsin woman found frozen under vehicle in hospital parking garage dies, suspect arrested

A 33-year-old nurse practitioner in Wisconsin died Friday soon after she was found frozen and bleeding underneath a vehicle in a hospital parking deck, officials said.

Carlie Beaudin was discovered in the parking structure at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee County after deputies were dispatched to the area around 3:45 a.m. and came across a vehicle that crashed into the wall of the garage.

Authorities found the 33-year-old unconscious underneath and bleeding from the head. She was also frozen to the ground and had a weak pulse.

She was freed from underneath the vehicle and transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:21 a.m., according to FOX6.

At a news conference, Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas said a 27-year-old man was taken into custody in the case.

Additional details about the case, including any possible connection between the victim and suspect, were not released by officials as of Monday afternoon. Authorities were still reviewing surveillance video from the parking structure but had classified Baudin's death as a homicide.

The victim's husband, Nick Beaudin, told FOX6 his wife was "incredibly nurturing" and had won a DAISY award for her work in nursing.

"Our family is suffering, and it's a tragedy," he told the television station. "She loved to sing opera. She spent a month in Italy, singing opera. She just loved to sing."

Hospital officials said that Carlie was an employee with the Medical College of Wisconsin since 2014 and Froedtert Hospital from 2007 to 2014.

"Her presence was felt by all who knew her, providing both warmth and strength to patients as well as mentorship to new advanced practice providers and nurses," Froedtert Hospital officials said in a statement to FOX6. "We ask for the community to respect the privacy of her family and co-workers as they grieve this tragedy."