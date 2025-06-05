Former President Biden defends autopen use amid Republican investigation and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Former President Biden defends autopen use amid Republican investigation

2. Trump signs sweeping travel ban to US targeting several high-risk countries

3. Israel recovers bodies of elderly American couple taken during Hamas attack

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘OUTRAGEOUS’ – Elon Musk urges Americans to ‘kill’ Trump’s big budget bill over debt concerns. Continue reading …

PARADISE LOST – Americans tourists warned of increased threat in summer vacation hotspot. Continue reading …

SECRET WEAPON – Chinese-made solar panels used on American farms put US power grid at risk. Continue reading …

VANTAGE POINT – Karen Read defense gets boost as key witness's account raises questions. Continue reading …

TAKING A STAND – Police escort NFL player from church after demanding answers on priest porn controversy. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

SWITCHING SIDES – Former GOP congressman launches Democratic bid to break 30-year GOP hold on Florida governorship. Continue reading …

NO BENEFITS – DOJ files suit to block red state's tuition law for illegal immigrants. Continue reading …

FULL COURT PRESS – Judge throws roadblock into Trump immigration crackdown in sweeping ruling. Continue reading …

ON THE LINE – Trump reveals details of hour-long call with Putin after Ukraine strike. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

JAW-DROPPING – Biden-era White House reporters express disbelief on Karine Jean-Pierre's sudden party switch. Continue reading …

‘SURPRISED ME’ – Dave Chappelle recalls SNL writers' tearful reaction to Trump's election victory. Continue reading …

‘OUT OF CONTROL’ – Former Bush official warns Putin's desperation growing after Ukraine bridge attack. Continue reading …

PAVING THEIR OWN PATH – Michelle Obama says daughters pushed away from famous family to make their own success. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Antisemitism is shameful and evil. None of us should ever be neutral on such hate. Continue reading …

SEN. JOHN CORNYN – Congress must reimburse Texas for Biden’s border security malpractice. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

UNFAIR ADVANTAGE – Parents voice frustration as transgender girl pitcher leads team to shutout win. Continue reading …

REST RIGHT – Why the best sleep position might not be the same for everyone. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on legendary landmarks and fruitful facts. Take the quiz here …

POOL PRODIGY – Teen swimmer turns heads after breaking Olympic legend's time. Continue reading …

BACKYARD PEST – Seven-foot alligator is dragged out of family's backyard pool. See video …

WATCH

LAWRENCE JONES – Courts are defending the very people who want to cause Americans harm. See video …

ADAM CAROLLA – Democrats wonder how they can fool people into voting for them. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox News Sports Huddle

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.