Joe Biden

Biden insists 'I made the decisions' as Republicans investigate White House autopen use

Biden says any claims that he lacked control in the White House are 'ridiculous and false'

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
Biden’s alleged autopen usage under scrutiny from DOJ Video

Biden’s alleged autopen usage under scrutiny from DOJ

Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy has the latest on the Department of Justice investigating former President Joe Biden’s pardons and his alleged autopen usage on ‘The Faulkner Focus.’

Former President Joe Biden doubled down on his use of an autopen on Wednesday, insisting that he was in control of the White House during his term in office.

President Donald Trump ordered an investigation into Biden's administration, alleging that top officials used autopen signatures to cover up the former president's cognitive decline.

"I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false," Biden said in a statement.

"This is nothing more than a distraction by Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans who are working to push disastrous legislation that would cut essential programs like Medicaid and raise costs on American families, all to pay for tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy and big corporations," he added.

EXCLUSIVE: COMER HAILS DOJ'S BIDEN PROBE AS HOUSE INVESTIGATION HEATS UP

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden defended his administration's use of autopen signatures and insisted he was in control of his White House on Wednesday. (Nicole Neri/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Trump called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to open investigations into top Biden officials on Wednesday, arguing they may have conspired to deceive the public about his mental state and exercised presidential authority through use of the autopen.

TRUMP SAYS BIDEN DIDN'T FAVOR HIS ADMIN'S LAX BORDER SECURITY POLICY, SUGGESTS AUTOPEN PLAYED A ROLE

Trump wrote in a Wednesday memo that the U.S. president has a tremendous amount of power and responsibility through his signature. Not only can the signature turn words into laws of the land, but it also appoints individuals to some of the highest positions in government, creates or eliminates national policies and allows prisoners to go free.

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump pointed to the power a U.S. president can wield with his signature alone. (GETTY IMAGES)

"In recent months, it has become increasingly apparent that former President Biden's aides abused the power of Presidential signatures through the use of an autopen to conceal Biden's cognitive decline and assert Article II authority," Trump wrote. "This conspiracy marks one of the most dangerous and concerning scandals in American history. The American public was purposefully shielded from discovering who wielded the executive power, all while Biden's signature was deployed across thousands of documents to effect radical policy shifts."

"Given clear indications that President Biden lacked the capacity to exercise his Presidential authority, if his advisors secretly used the mechanical signature pen to conceal this incapacity, while taking radical executive actions all in his name, that would constitute an unconstitutional wielding of the power of the Presidency, a circumstance that would have implications for the legality and validity of numerous executive actions undertaken in Biden's name," he added.

Joe Biden and James Comer

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., right, is demanding three high-ranking staffers in former President Joe Biden’s White House appear for transcribed interviews on their suspected roles working "behind the scenes" to "cover-up" the former president’s significant mental decline during his term. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File and Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

House Republicans, led by Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, launched an investigation earlier last month aimed at determining whether Biden, who was in declining health during the final months of his presidency, was mentally fit to authorize the use of the autopen. Comer said last week he was "open" to dragging Biden before the House to answer questions about the matter if necessary. 

Fox News' Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

