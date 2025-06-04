16-year-old swimmer breaks Michael Phelps' record at 2025 US Swimming Championships

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 16-year-old swimmer has put himself on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics radar after shattering a record at the 2025 U.S. Swimming Championships on Wednesday that was previously held by Michael Phelps.

Whenever Phelps’ name comes into play in the pool, you know it’s an amazing feat considering the American’s 28 Olympic medals (23 gold), which is an all-time record.

But Luka Mijatovic took a record away from Phelps after posting a 200-meter freestyle time of 1:45.92, which not only shattered the 15-16 age group record (1:47.29), but also the 17-18 age group held by Phelps.

Phelps swam it at 1:45.99, but Mijatovic just beat him out on his final lap.

The Summer Olympics’ return to Los Angeles is still three years away, but Mijatovic is certainly someone to watch after his performance.

Mijatovic has been building himself up to this moment, having finished first in both the 500-yard freestyle and 200-yard freestyle at the California Interscholastic Federation State Championships in May.

He’s one of the top-ranked high school swimmers, and he currently ranks first in the state of California.

The high schooler was surrounded by some Olympians already at the Swimming Championships, which began on Tuesday.

Torri Huske, Bobby Finke, who already won the event’s men’s 1500-meter freestyle, and the accomplished Katie Ledecky were among those competing in Indianapolis.

These championships are for swimmers to earn a spot in the World Championships, which will be held in Singapore in July and August.

