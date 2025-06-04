Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

16-year-old swimmer breaks Michael Phelps' record at 2025 US Swimming Championships

Luka Mijatovic, 16, beats Phelps' 200-meter freestyle record

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
A 16-year-old swimmer has put himself on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics radar after shattering a record at the 2025 U.S. Swimming Championships on Wednesday that was previously held by Michael Phelps. 

Whenever Phelps’ name comes into play in the pool, you know it’s an amazing feat considering the American’s 28 Olympic medals (23 gold), which is an all-time record. 

But Luka Mijatovic took a record away from Phelps after posting a 200-meter freestyle time of 1:45.92, which not only shattered the 15-16 age group record (1:47.29), but also the 17-18 age group held by Phelps. 

Luka Mijatovic in pool

Luka Mijatovic of the United States looks on after competing in the Men's 1500 Meter Freestyle heats on Day 1 of the TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont at FMC Natatorium on Mar. 5, 2025, in Westmont, Illinois.  (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Phelps swam it at 1:45.99, but Mijatovic just beat him out on his final lap. 

The Summer Olympics’ return to Los Angeles is still three years away, but Mijatovic is certainly someone to watch after his performance. 

TRANSGENDER SWIMMER WINS 5 WOMEN'S GOLD MEDALS AT CHAMPIONSHIP MEET IN TEXAS

Mijatovic has been building himself up to this moment, having finished first in both the 500-yard freestyle and 200-yard freestyle at the California Interscholastic Federation State Championships in May. 

Luka Mijatovic swims

Luka Mijatovic of the United States competes in the Men's 1500 Meter Freestyle heats on Day 1 of the TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont at FMC Natatorium on Mar. 5, 2025, in Westmont, Illinois. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

He’s one of the top-ranked high school swimmers, and he currently ranks first in the state of California. 

The high schooler was surrounded by some Olympians already at the Swimming Championships, which began on Tuesday. 

Torri Huske, Bobby Finke, who already won the event’s men’s 1500-meter freestyle, and the accomplished Katie Ledecky were among those competing in Indianapolis. 

Luka Mijatovic looks out into pool

Luka Mijatovic of the United States looks on before competing in the Men's 1500 Meter Freestyle heats on Day 1 of the TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont at FMC Natatorium on Mar. 5, 2025, in Westmont, Illinois. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

These championships are for swimmers to earn a spot in the World Championships, which will be held in Singapore in July and August. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.