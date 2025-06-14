What to know about today’s ‘No Kings’ anti-Trump rallies across the US

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Thousands of people are expected to rally in hundreds of cities across America on Saturday to protest the Trump administration and counter the president’s military parade in Washington, D.C. to mark the Army’s 250th birthday. Today is also Flag Day, which commemorates the adoption of the U.S. flag on June 14, 1777.

The counter-protesters are framing their demonstrations under the slogan "No Kings," describing it as a "day of defiance" against Trump and his allies while other have been calling for the president to be "dethroned."

FLORIDA SHERIFF FIRES OFF BLUNT MESSAGE TO VIOLENT ANTI-TRUMP PROTESTERS: 'WE WILL KILL YOU GRAVEYARD DEAD'

They say they are defending democracy and are opposed to what they see as Trump’s authoritarian rule.

One of their key issues is Trump’s mass deportation programs, which they oppose. Last week, protests against Trump’s immigration crackdown turned violent in Los Angeles, with Trump calling in the National Guard to quell the chaos.

Trump will be in the nation’s capital to watch the parade, which will feature around 6,600 troops and 150 military vehicles, along with historical reenactments and performances by military bands. Trump wants the parade to demonstrate American military strength and patriotism.

Who is organizing the "No Kings" protests?

Several overlapping organizations are organizing the rallies, including Indivisible, a progressive group formed in 2016 I the wake of Trump's first election win, the American Civil Liberties Union, and 50501, a group formed earlier this year in response to President Trump's second administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

505051 has organized several protests this year, including the April 5 "Hands Off" protests, encapsulated a broad range of grievances against the Trump administration, including healthcare and civil liberties concerns.

Why are the protests called "No Kings"?

Demonstrators are trying to portray President Trump as a king who rules with unchecked power and bypasses laws and court rulings.

"They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services," the 50501 site reads. "The corruption has gone too. far. No thrones. No crowns. No kings."

The flagship march and rally will be taking place in Philadelphia, where the phrase "No Kings But Us" is a common phrase seen on flags and pennants outside of homes.

Previously, it was a non-political, revolutionary symbol of anti-monarchy and American pride. Recently, it’s been adopted by the anti-Trump organization 50501.

ANTI-TRUMP MILITARY PARADE DEMONSTRATIONS PUT MAJOR CITIES ACROSS AMERICA ON HIGH ALERT

What has President Donald Trump said about the "No Kings" protest?

Trump on Thursday brushed off the protests' central theme that he is a king.

"I don’t feel like a king, I have to go through hell to get stuff approved," Trump said. "We’re not a king at all, thank you very much," he added.

Trump said that any demonstrators who turn up to protest the military parade will be met by a "very big force."

"[These] people that hate our country, but they will be met with very heavy force."

Why is the "No Kings" protest taking place on June 14?

Protesters see the military parade as an extension of Trump’s authoritarian rule and seek to counter it. They say it’s a politicized use of military symbolism and a visual display of power reminiscent of autocratic regimes.

They want to contrast it with their image of a grassroots movement and draw a sharp line between democratic values and authoritarian aesthetics.

Where are the "No Kings" protests taking place?

Protests are set to take place in over 2,000 cities across all 50 U.S. states, as well as in several international locations.

The protest in Philadelphia is the flagship event, given its historical significance in the War of Independence against the British Empire and King George III.

New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Seattle, Austin and Houston will host rallies as well as Dallas, Fort Worth, Miami, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Kissimmee and Apopka.

According to the 50501 website demonstrators are taking to the streets to fight what they say is an authoritarian Trump regime.