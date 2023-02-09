Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts
Published

Former Massachusetts school superintendent convicted of battery

Everett, MA, school superintendent Frederick Foresteire inappropriately touched an employee

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A former Massachusetts school superintendent was convicted by a jury Thursday of indecent assault and battery for inappropriately touching an employee in his office.

Frederick Foresteire, 79, who led the city of Everett's schools from 1989 until his resignation in 2018 when the assault allegations first came to light, was sentenced to 18 months in jail with 90 days to serve and the balance suspended for two years. He must also register as a sex offender.

MASSACHUSETTS SPECIAL ED TEACHER PLEADS GUILTY IN CHILD PORN CASE

Foresteire was found guilty of indecently assaulting the 41-year-old female victim multiple times in 2017 and 2018.

Former Everett, Massachusetts, school district superintendent Frederick Foresteire was convicted of battery Thursday.

Former Everett, Massachusetts, school district superintendent Frederick Foresteire was convicted of battery Thursday.

The victim worked for him at the Everett Public School Administration Building, according to prosecutors. The allegations included that the defendant touched her buttocks on various dates in the School Administration Building where they worked.

MASSACHUSETTS TEACHERS' UNION BEGS FOR CASH AFTER BEING FORCED TO HANDOVER $300K FOR ILLEGAL STRIKE

Foresteire took the stand in his own defense to deny inappropriately touching the woman.

Foresteire was placed on leave by the Everett School Committee in September 2018 and announced his retirement several days later.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There are two additional counts of indecent assault and battery pending against Foresteire, involving two other former female employees, according to prosecutors. The second case against the Foresteire has been set for trial on Feb. 15.