Massachusetts
Published

Former MA naval officer sentenced to 18 months for threatening ex-wife, her mother

Massachusetts man reportedly said 'There will be death! There will be war in the street!'

Associated Press
A former naval police officer at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in New Hampshire was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston for threatening his ex-wife and her mother in Iowa.

Luis De Leon, 30, of Middleton, Massachusetts, was ordered to serve 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In March, De Leon pleaded guilty to three counts of making threats in interstate commerce.

Prosecutors said De Leon made a phone call to his ex-wife in Iowa from a mobile telephone belonging to another person in April 2022.

During the call, investigators said, De Leon made several threatening statements including: "Do you understand!? There will be death! There will be war in the street!"

A small pleasure craft passes the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

A small boat passes the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, on June 23, 2020, as seen from across the Piscataqua River in New Castle, New Hampshire. A former naval police officer at the shipyard was sentenced on May 18, 2023, for threatening his ex-wife and her mother in Iowa.  (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Between May and June 2022, De Leon also sent two letters containing threats to his ex-wife’s mother in Iowa, according to prosecutors.

In the letters, De Leon wrote, among other things, "If you don’t believe me just look where I’m sending this from. I don’t really have much else to lose, and do you know what men with nothing left to lose usually do?"