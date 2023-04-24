Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky
Published

Former Kentucky officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor gets new job in law enforcement

A protest in Carroll County, KY, is planned to object to the hiring of Myles Cosgrove

Associated Press
The former Louisville police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor has a new job in law enforcement in a county northeast of the city.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday confirmed the hiring of Myles Cosgrove, who was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department in January 2021 for violating use-of-force procedures and failing to use a body camera during the raid on Taylor’s apartment, WHAS-TV reported.

Taylor, a Black woman, was killed March 13, 2020, by police executing a narcotics search warrant. None of the three white officers who fired into Taylor’s home were charged by a grand jury in her death.

Breonna Taylor

A ground mural depicting a portrait of Breonna Taylor is seen in Maryland on July 6, 2020. Former police officer Myles Cosgrove, who was fired after fatally shooting Taylor in 2021, now has a new job in law enforcement in a county northeast of the city. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Robert Miller, chief deputy in Carroll County, pointed to that fact in reference to Cosgrove’s hiring.

A protest in Carroll County was planned Monday in response to his hiring.

Investigators said that Cosgrove fired 16 rounds into the apartment after the front door was breached and that Taylor’s boyfriend fired a shot at them. Federal ballistics experts said they believe the shot that killed Taylor came from Cosgrove.

In November, the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted not to revoke Cosgrove’s state peace officer certification. That meant he could apply for other law enforcement jobs in the state.