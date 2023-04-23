Expand / Collapse search
Idaho
Published

Former Idaho state trooper arrested for allegedly murdering his wife

Daniel Howard reportedly told officers that his wife shot herself on Feb. 2, 2011

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
A former Idaho state trooper who resigned several years ago amid multiple criminal investigations into his conduct was arrested this week for allegedly murdering his wife in February 2021, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office announced. 

Daniel Howard, 57, turned himself into police on Friday to face charges of murder and domestic battery in the slaying of Kendy Howard, who left behind two adult children and a granddaughter. 

Howard called police on the night of Feb. 2, 2021, and told officers that Kendy shot herself, according to the Coeur d'Alene Press. Detectives now believe that the fatal gunshot wound was not self-inflicted. 

Daniel Howard mugshot

Daniel Howard, 57, was charged with murder and domestic battery on Friday in the slaying of his wife, Kendy Howard.  (Kootenai County Sheriff's Office)

Howard resigned from Idaho State Police in November 2014 as investigators looked into several crimes he committed across multiple counties. 

Prosecutors alleged at the time that Howard threatened to kill his friend after he found out his wife was having an affair with him in 2013, according to the Spokesman-Review. Howard allegedly left his friend threatening messages, poured syrup in his friend's vehicles, and shot a gun at his house, according to the local newspaper. 

He also allegedly stole thousands of rounds of ammunition from Idaho State Police and used a fake name on an application for a motorcycle. Howard struck a plea deal with prosecutors and was sentenced to 120 days in jail and 600 hours of community service, the Spokesman-Review reported at the time. 

Idaho State Police cruiser

Daniel Howard resigned from the Idaho State Police in 2014 amid investigations into alleged criminal misconduct.  (Idaho State Police)

Kendy, a native of Idaho, was described in her obituary as being "well known for her bright smile and outgoing personality."

"She was loved dearly by her family and we cannot express how much we will miss her," the obituary reads. 

She posted a quiz on Facebook for the last time on Feb. 2, 2021, the day that her husband allegedly murdered her

"Kendy, 2021 will bring you… a single but happy life," the post reads. 

