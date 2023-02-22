Former Georgia cop charged with murder in missing teen's death

Prosecutors upgraded charges against a former Georgia police officer who is now accused of kidnapping and murdering teenager Susana Morales.

Miles Bryant, 22, was arrested last week and originally charged with concealing the death of another and false reporting of a crime after the 16-year-old girl's body was found in Gwinnett County.

Morales had been missing since July 26, when she seemingly vanished while she was walking to her home.

She texted her mom at 9:40 p.m. to say she was on her way, and police believe she died between 10 p.m., July 26, and 2 a.m., July 27.

FORMER GEORGIA COP ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY CONCEALING MISSING 16-YEAR-OLD GIRL'S DEATH

Her naked body was found on Feb. 6 about 20 miles from where she was last seen alive, and her cellphone last pinged between 10:21 and 10:26 p.m. on July 26, according to police.

Bryant is suspected of sexual assault, according to the arrest warrant, but he had not been charged with a sex-based crime as of Wednesday, when Gwinnett County Police Chief James McClure announced the new charges.

EX-MEMPHIS COPS CHARGED IN TYRE NICHOLS' DEATH ‘SWARMED’ BLACK ARMY VET AND BEAT HIM THREE DAYS EARLIER: LAWSUIT

The Doraville Police Department fired Bryant immediately after his arrest and released this statement:

"The City of Doraville was notified the afternoon of Monday, February 13 that a now former police officer was being served felony arrest warrants by the Gwinnett Police Department in connection with the disappearance and murder of Susana Morales," the statement read.

"The City of Doraville and its Police Department are fully cooperating with the Gwinnett Police Department in its investigation of Mr. Bryant. Our prayers rest with the family and friends of Susana Morales and everyone else affected by this tragedy."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bryant continues to be held at the Gwinnett Detention Center without bond.