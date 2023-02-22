Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Former Georgia cop charged with murder in missing teen's death

Former Doraville police officer Miles Bryant is accused of kidnapping and killing Susana Morales

Chris Eberhart
By Chris Eberhart | Fox News
close
Georgia community sounds alarm over widespread uptick in youth violence Video

Georgia community sounds alarm over widespread uptick in youth violence

Columbus, Georgia Mayor Skip Henderson relays problems with youth violence in his community and shares steps he is taking to help curb the problem.

Prosecutors upgraded charges against a former Georgia police officer who is now accused of kidnapping and murdering teenager Susana Morales. 

Miles Bryant, 22, was arrested last week and originally charged with concealing the death of another and false reporting of a crime after the 16-year-old girl's body was found in Gwinnett County. 

Morales had been missing since July 26, when she seemingly vanished while she was walking to her home. 

She texted her mom at 9:40 p.m. to say she was on her way, and police believe she died between 10 p.m., July 26, and 2 a.m., July 27. 

FORMER GEORGIA COP ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY CONCEALING MISSING 16-YEAR-OLD GIRL'S DEATH

Miles Bryant was officially charged with murder on Wednesday

Miles Bryant was officially charged with murder on Wednesday (Gwinnett Police)

Her naked body was found on Feb. 6 about 20 miles from where she was last seen alive, and her cellphone last pinged between 10:21 and 10:26 p.m. on July 26, according to police. 

Bryant is suspected of sexual assault, according to the arrest warrant, but he had not been charged with a sex-based crime as of Wednesday, when Gwinnett County Police Chief James McClure announced the new charges. 

EX-MEMPHIS COPS CHARGED IN TYRE NICHOLS' DEATH ‘SWARMED’ BLACK ARMY VET AND BEAT HIM THREE DAYS EARLIER: LAWSUIT

Susana Morales, 16, was found dead after she disappeared in July 2022.

Susana Morales, 16, was found dead after she disappeared in July 2022. (Gwinnett Police Department)

The Doraville Police Department fired Bryant immediately after his arrest and released this statement:

"The City of Doraville was notified the afternoon of Monday, February 13 that a now former police officer was being served felony arrest warrants by the Gwinnett Police Department in connection with the disappearance and murder of Susana Morales," the statement read. 

"The City of Doraville and its Police Department are fully cooperating with the Gwinnett Police Department in its investigation of Mr. Bryant. Our prayers rest with the family and friends of Susana Morales and everyone else affected by this tragedy."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bryant continues to be held at the Gwinnett Detention Center without bond.

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news journalist for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on twitter @ChrisEberhart48