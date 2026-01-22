Former Des Moines schools chief pleads guilty to falsely claiming US citizenship and gun charge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The former superintendent of Iowa’s largest school district pleaded guilty Thursday to two federal charges, including falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen.

Ian Andre Roberts, a native of Guyana in South America, was the leader of Des Moines Public Schools. He also admitted to being an illegal alien in possession of guns.

Federal immigration officers detained Roberts Sept. 26, 2025, and he resigned from the district’s top post shortly after.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Roberts acknowledged possessing four guns, including a loaded Glock handgun found in his vehicle at the time of his arrest, along with a rifle, a shotgun and another pistol recovered during a search of his home.

Court records say all the guns were moved across state lines, giving federal authorities jurisdiction. Roberts has agreed to permanently forfeit the weapons and waived any right to challenge the forfeiture now or in the future.

Roberts initially pleaded not guilty and was scheduled to stand trial in March. His guilty plea now exposes him to a combined maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison on the two charges.

The agreement also states Roberts understands he could be deported following completion of any sentence. A sentencing date has not yet been set, and prosecutors agreed not to pursue additional charges.

The Department of Homeland Security previously said Roberts has an extensive criminal history involving drug and weapons offenses.

"Ian Andre Roberts, a criminal illegal alien with multiple weapons charges and a drug trafficking charge, should have never been able to work around children," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said at the time of his arrest. "When ICE officers arrested this superintendent, he was in possession of an illegal handgun, a hunting knife, and nearly $3,000 in cash."

A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Roberts in October. According to court records, Roberts admitted he knowingly and intentionally made a "false attestation" on an employment eligibility verification form, known as an I-9, submitted in Des Moines, claiming he was a U.S. citizen.

District officials said Roberts completed the I-9 when he was hired in 2023, submitting a Social Security card and a driver’s license as documentation. He also claimed U.S. citizenship in an application to the state board of educational examiners, which issued him a professional administrator license that year.

Authorities said Roberts was issued a notice to appear before an immigration judge in October 2020, months before his work authorization expired, and was later subject to a final order of removal in 2024. District officials told The Associated Press they were unaware of any immigration-related issues involving Roberts.

Alfredo Parrish, one of Roberts’ attorneys, has said his client believed, based on advice from a previous lawyer, that his immigration case had been "resolved successfully."

