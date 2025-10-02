Expand / Collapse search
Former Des Moines Schools superintendent taken into DOJ custody on federal firearms, immigration charges

Ian Roberts, the former Des Moines Public Schools superintendent, is accused of living in the U.S. illegally and possessing firearms

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Des Moines board accepts superintendent’s resignation over license and work status Video

Des Moines board accepts superintendent’s resignation over license and work status

The Des Moines school board accepted Superintendent Ian Roberts’ resignation after his license was revoked and DHS said he was not eligible to work in the U.S.

The former Iowa school district superintendent detained by immigration authorities last week has been taken into custody by the Justice Department.

Ian Roberts, who led Des Moines Public Schools (DMPS), was no longer in the custody of the Woodbury County Jail in Sioux City, about 150 miles northwest of Des Moines, Sheriff Chad Sheehan said.

He was taken into federal custody on an arrest warrant and made his first court appearance, the Justice Department said. He is charged with being unlawfully present in the United States while possessing firearms.

Federal prosecutors said Roberts, 54, was found with four firearms on Sept. 26 while living in the country illegally. He will remain detained in federal custody pending further proceedings.

DES MOINES PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD ACCEPTS SUPERINTENDENT'S RESIGNATION AFTER ICE ARREST

Split image of Des Moines school board meeting and Superintendent Ian Roberts.

The Des Moines Public Schools board voted 7–0 to accept Superintendent Ian Roberts’ resignation after ICE agents detained him and officials ruled he lacked both a valid license and authorization to work in the U.S. (Fox; DHS)

"We have no comment at this time," Roberts’ attorney, Alfredo Parrish, said.

Authorities said the firearms were found in a vehicle and at Roberts’ home.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the DOJ. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa told Fox News it had "no public information to provide at this time."

Authorities said Roberts, who resigned as head of the state’s largest school district earlier this week, was living and working in the United States illegally. He was arrested last week following a brief police chase, authorities said.

Roberts is fighting a deportation order to his native Guyana. Earlier this week, Parrish said Roberts believed, based on advice from a prior attorney in Texas, that his immigration case had been "resolved successfully."

DEMOCRATS SILENT ON ILLEGAL ALIEN REGISTERED TO VOTE IN BLUE STATE

However, a DOJ criminal complaint said that the attorney had only conveyed that the case was being closed in her office, not that it had been completed.

In addition to the deportation fight, an Iowa state board revoked Roberts’ license to serve as superintendent. In a resignation letter submitted to DMPS through his lawyer, Roberts said he did not want to distract district leaders and teachers from focusing on education.

Hours later, the school board accepted his resignation.

Ian Roberts and an image of a handgun

Authorities said a handgun was found in a vehicle used by Ian Roberts to flee from pursuing ICE agents.  (ICE)

Meanwhile, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division announced Tuesday it would investigate whether the district engaged in racial discrimination by favoring minority applicants.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
