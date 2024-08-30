Former Colorado apartment resident says Gov. Polis 'wouldn't last five minutes' against armed gangs

Former Aurora, Colorado apartment resident Cindy Romero joined America Reports on Friday to fire back at Governor Jared Polis (D).



Romero moved out of her apartment on Wednesday after an armed migrant gang linked to Tren de Aragua took over her building, with video evidence.



On Thursday, Polis told the New York Post through spokeswoman Shelby Wieman, "The Governor has already let the Mayor know that the State is ready to support the local police department with assistance from state troopers and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation if needed."



"But, according to police intelligence this purported invasion is largely a feature of Danielle Jurinsky’s imagination," added Wieman.



Romero responded to Gov. Polis by saying, "You can't fake video and Polis wouldn't last five minutes on that property."

"They don't want to admit that they're part of the problem. It's the administration who we count on to make the rules for us, to make the guidelines that we go by. I call 911. No help comes for me. No help."



"There's there's no, mass, amounts of police that show up to make sure that we're defended. Nobody showed up to help me. I didn't have, a bulletproof vest. I didn't have five officers showing up with me whenever there was a problem. We were on our own, and we were left to die," Romero added.



Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman believes "the situation is real but it also needs to be put into context," in an exclusive statement shared with Fox News Digital.



New surveillance video from the Romeros' apartment building shows more alleged gang activity in the parking lot, with armed men pointing their weapons at someone driving a car.

The video quickly went viral on X, with over 75,000 views currently.



Over 40,000 illegal migrants have come to Colorado in the past two years, with the majority residing in Denver, a sanctuary city.



Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D) did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.