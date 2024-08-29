Former Baltimore prosecutor attends barbecue held in her honor while on home detention

Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was out partying with friends, supporters and family members at an event located several miles from her home in Baltimore over the weekend despite being ordered by a judge to a year of home detention.

Mosby was convicted on one count of mortgage fraud in February after she testified that she unintentionally made false statements on loan applications to buy two Florida vacation homes.

In November, she was convicted of two counts of perjury by a federal jury after she falsely claimed financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to withdraw money from the city’s retirement fund. A judge sentenced Mosby to a year of home detention and three years of supervised release in May.

Mosby posted a video on Instagram on Thursday of her with family and friends at a "thank-you barbecue" in Clarksville, Maryland. In the video slideshow, Mosby is seen wearing an ankle monitor.

The court-ordered home detention requires Mosby to remain confined to her home in Fells Point as well as communal areas at her apartment complex, according to FOX 45 in Baltimore.

She is also permitted to leave her residence for doctor appointments, court dates, child care responsibilities, employment-related reasons and to meet with her legal team. Travel outside for these reasons must be pre-approved.

When it comes to employment or child care requests, the station learned from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland that the former prosecutor is not required to consult with the government ahead of time.

Fox News Digital has reached out to U.S. Attorney Erek Barron's office for confirmation and clarification on the matter.

The station added that the online federal court system did not show anything was filed by Mosby or her team seeking permission to attend the barbecue in Howard County.

Last week, Mosby’s legal team filed a brief with the federal appeals court seeking to have her name cleared while pleading with the court to find flaws in the two trials in which she was convicted of perjury and mortgage fraud.

In the court filing first reported on by the Baltimore Sun and obtained by Fox News Digital, Mosby said her conviction was the result of a prosecution that was "ill-advised and ill-conceived from the beginning."

Mosby says she was unfairly targeted during the investigation, although the brief does not allege she was the victim of a racially or politically motivated prosecution.

Federal prosecutors filed criminal charges against Mosby after allegations that she claimed a pandemic-related hardship to pull money from her retirement account then used the money as down payments on two Florida properties.

Prosecutors also said she repeatedly lied on the mortgage applications.

While Mosby’s mortgage fraud trial was slated to take place in Baltimore, it was ultimately moved to Greenbelt, Maryland, because of concerns potential jurors might be biased by media coverage of the case.

Once the trial started, both Mosby and her ex-husband, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby, provided testimony, with the latter saying he lied about their federal tax debt because he was embarrassed.

Mosby told the courts she did not make any false statements intentionally and signed the loan applications in good faith.

But it was her failure to disclose the debt on her applications that contributed to the mortgage fraud charges.

Prosecutors alleged during the trial that Mosby lied about getting a $5,000 gift from her husband at the time, which helped her get a lower interest rate.

The gift is what led to the conviction, as prosecutors traced it back to her account.

