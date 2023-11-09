Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Crime and Corruption

Former Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby found guilty on 2 counts of perjury

A federal jury reached the verdict Thursday

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published | Updated
Former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby has been convicted on two counts of perjury by a federal jury.

The federal jury reached the verdict Thursday, finding Mosby guilty of perjury after she falsely claimed financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to withdraw money from the city's retirement fund, prosecutors announced.

"We respect the jury’s verdict and remain steadfastly committed to our mission to uphold the rule of law, keep our country safe, protect the civil rights of all Americans, and safeguard public property," U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron said.

Mosby faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison for each of the two perjury counts. U.S. District Judge Lydia K. Griggsby hasn't scheduled a sentencing hearing.

Mosby initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, which allege that the former prosecutor falsely claimed financial hardship during the pandemic in order to withdraw $90,000 from her city retirement accounts. She then used those funds for down payments on two vacation properties in Florida, prosecutors said.

Mosby received her full salary of $247,955.58 in 2020, which is the year she claimed financial hardship and withdrew the money from her retirement accounts, according to federal prosecutors.

The trial was delayed in February after Mosby's entire defense team quit.

As she walked out of a federal courthouse in Greenbelt, Maryland, following the verdict, Mosby said "I'm blessed," according to FOX 45.

Mosby also faces two counts of making false mortgage applications in a pending federal case, which relates to the purchase of two Florida vacation homes. A trial date hasn't yet been set in that federal case.

If convicted of making false mortgage applications, Mosby faces a maximum prison sentence of 30 years for each of the two counts.

