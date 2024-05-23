Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby avoids jail, sentenced to 1 year of home detention

Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby avoided jail time on Thursday after a judge sentenced her to home detention and supervised release after she was convicted of perjury and mortgage fraud, according to local reports.

The Baltimore Sun reported that U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby sentenced Mosby to a year of home detention and three years of supervised release, despite prosecutors seeking a sentence of 20 months in prison for the former state’s attorney.

A sentencing hearing before a federal judge for Mosby got underway Thursday after a forfeiture hearing. Mosby was previously convicted of one count of mortgage fraud after testifying that she unintentionally made false statements on loan applications to buy two Florida vacation homes.

In November, Mosby was convicted of two counts of perjury by a federal jury after she falsely claimed financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to withdraw money from the city’s retirement fund.

The publication reported that Griggsby handed down the sentence after a nearly 4-hour hearing, where Mosby's attorneys asked for probation for their client, and prosecutors sought prison time.

"I've done nothing wrong. I've done nothing illegal and nothing criminal," Mosby has previously said of the convictions.

A jury found her not guilty on a second mortgage fraud charge in February.

Mosby argued that she was the target of a politically and racially motivated prosecution under the Trump administration, and she has asked President Biden to pardon her.

"While pardon applications generally express remorse and regret, what happens when justice was not served and, in fact, denied? No such remorse and regret is appropriate in this case," Mosby's pardon application states, according to The Associated Press.

Her campaign for clemency has been supported by the Congressional Black Caucus and the NAACP .

Mosby rose to national prominence in 2015 after she charged six police officers in relation to the death of Freddie Gray.

She was also ordered on Thursday to forfeit her Florida condo.

