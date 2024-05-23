Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Judge orders former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby to forfeit condo; sentencing underway

Mosby has repeatedly urged President Biden to grant her a pardon, claiming the investigation was politically motivated

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 23

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 23

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby was ordered Thursday to forfeit her Florida condo after she was convicted of perjury and mortgage fraud, according to local reports.

A sentencing hearing before a federal judge for Mosby got underway Thursday after a forfeiture hearing. Mosby was previously convicted of one count of mortgage fraud after testifying that she unintentionally made false statements on loan applications to buy two Florida vacation homes.

In November, Mosby was convicted of two counts of perjury by a federal jury after she falsely claimed financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to withdraw money from the city’s retirement fund.

"I've done nothing wrong. I've done nothing illegal and nothing criminal," Mosby has said of the convictions.

EX-BALTIMORE PROSECUTOR AND CONVICTED FRAUDSTER MARILYN MOSBY APPEALS TO BIDEN FOR HELP

Marilyn Mosby

Then-Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby addresses the media outside her office on a day after her indictment on federal perjury charges. She was convicted on one count of mortgage fraud and found guilty of two counts of perjury. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

FORMER BALTIMORE PROSECUTOR MARILYN MOSBY FOUND GUILTY OF 1 COUNT OF MORTGAGE FRAUD

A jury in February found Mosby not guilty on a second mortgage fraud charge.

Mosby argued that she was the target of a politically and racially motivated prosecution under the Trump administration, and she has asked President Biden to pardon her. 

"While pardon applications generally express remorse and regret, what happens when justice was not served and in fact, denied? No such remorse and regret is appropriate in this case," Mosby's pardon application states, according to The Associated Press. 

Marilyn Mosby

Marilyn Mosby, center, is asking President Biden for a pardon following her fraud conviction, claiming the charges were brought as part of a racially and politically motivated investigation. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Her campaign for clemency has been supported by the Congressional Black Caucus and the NAACP.

Mosby rose to national prominence in 2015 after she charged six police officers in relation to the death of Freddie Gray. 

Fox News' Greg Wehner, Louis Casiano and Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report. 

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

