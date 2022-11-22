Expand / Collapse search
Alabama
Former Alabama lawmaker indicted on sexual abuse charge

Perry Hooper Jr. of Montgomery was charged with making sexual advances toward a woman at a restaurant and remains free on bond

Associated Press
A former Alabama lawmaker accused of sexually abusing a woman at a restaurant earlier this year was indicted on a felony charge, court records show.

Perry Hooper Jr., 68, of Montgomery, allegedly grabbed a woman's breasts and waist, kissed her on the neck and shoved his pelvis into her backside, an affidavit showed. The woman was behind the host stand at a restaurant and Hooper was leaving, the document said.

ALABAMA PASTOR INDICTED ON RAPE, SEX ABUSE CHARGES

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Hooper on a charge of first-degree sexual abuse on Friday, records shows. He remains free on bond.

An attorney for Hooper, who was initially arrested in August after the incident, did not immediately return an email seeking comment Tuesday.

Hooper served in the Alabama House from 1983 to 2003 and his father, Perry Hooper, Sr., was the former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.